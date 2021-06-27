Another bright young American prospect is headed to Europe (eventually), as 18-year-old attacking midfielder and USMNT hopeful Caden Clark has signed with RB Leipzig from the New York Red Bulls.

[ MORE: USMNT’s World Cup qualifying schedule revealed ]

Clark, who scored a stellar goal on his Red Bulls debut last October, will remain with New York for the remainder of the 2020 season before completing his transfer to RB Leipzig in January — the same timeline which saw Brenden Aaronson make his move to Red Bull Salzburg midway through the 2019-20 European season.

In 8 appearances for the Red Bulls this season, Clark has 4 goals and an assist as he quickly approaches 30 games played as a professional. He was recently named as one of 60 players on the USMNT’s provisional roster ahead of the 2021 Gold Cup.

Clark isn’t the first player to follow the path from the Red Bulls to Leipzig, following in the footsteps of current USMNT star midfielder Tyler Adams, who in 2019 jumped to Germany after two seasons in the Red Bulls’ first team.

The folks at RB Leipzig are clearly big fans of Clark (no word on a transfer fee yet, given the intra-organization nature of the deal), with commercial director Florian Scholz and technical director Christopher Vivell speaking very highly of him already.

“In Caden Clark, we have once again pulled off the signing of a highly talented young player and have been able to tie him down for the long term. This signing completes another piece to our puzzle for our squad planning at an early stage. We decided that a loan back would allow Caden, at just 18 years old, a whole season in the MLS before he joins us here at Leipzig.” … “Caden Clark has fantastic skills and enormous potential. He can play anywhere across attacking midfield and is incredibly adaptable in his playing style. As well as that, he is a scoring threat, has great passing quality and strikes the ball well, allowing him to score goals from range. These skills make him a perfect fit for our playing philosophy.”

Follow @AndyEdMLS