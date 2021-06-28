Luke Shaw has hit out at his former Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho, as the England left back let rip on the legendary Portuguese coach.

[ MORE: EURO 2020 hub ]

Shaw, 25, spoke with reporters about Mourinho’s recent comments criticizing his set-piece deliveries for England at EURO 2020.

During Mourinho’s two years in charge at United from 2016-18, he constantly criticized Shaw and made him a scapegoat.

Here is what Shaw told reporters when asked about the criticism from Mourinho this summer, as the former Tottenham boss is working as a radio pundit in the UK before taking over at Roma this summer.

What has been said?

“I don’t really understand it, to be honest,” Shaw said. “I don’t know why he is still going on and wanting to point at me. I don’t feel like the set-pieces were as bad as he was saying. I might have done one in the second half, a corner, that didn’t get over the first man. But that was one out of three. The other two or three, I don’t think, were as ‘dramatically bad’ as he says.

“Look, he has got to do his job. He has got his opinion. I am used to him saying negative stuff about me now, so I just pass it by. I leave it be, I ignore it. I just focus on what the coaching staff say here, what Gareth says and that’s that, really. His voice is obviously very big. He likes to talk a lot about me, as everyone has seen recently. But his voice is his own. He can say what he wants. I will focus on myself. I take set-pieces at United, so it wasn’t as if it was something I wasn’t ready for.”

“There is no hiding that we didn’t get on,” Shaw added. “I think he was a brilliant manager but, you know, the past is the past. It is time to move on. I am trying to move on but, obviously, he can’t. He continuously talks about me, which I find quite strange. Even some of the lads have said ‘what’s his problem?’ and ‘why does he keep talking?’

“He just needs to move on. Hopefully he can find his peace with that and finally move on and stop worrying about me. Clearly I am in his head a lot and he clearly thinks about me a lot.”

Shaw was then asked if he’s able to laugh off the criticism from Mourinho now.

“Yes, because I don’t think any of you realize the two or three years I had with him and how bad it was then, what it was like then,” Shaw said. “What he says now is nothing compared to how it used to be. I am being totally honest. I am so past it now. I have grown up a lot. The three years I had with him, I learnt a lot. I find it easy to ignore him now and even laugh about it. But it’s better just to ignore it and move on with my life.”

Sympathy grows for England left back

It’s quite rare for a player to come out and share this level of information about his lack of a relationship with a manager, but Shaw was obviously pushed to the edge for a long, long time.

His performances improved drastically after Mourinho left Manchester United and he is now one of the best left backs in the Premier League and a regular for England.

Mourinho’s criticism of Shaw always seemed very harsh as he’d only just recovered from a horrific leg break when Louis van Gaal was manager and was clearly working his way back to full fitness.

The Portuguese coach has singled out Iker Casillas, Dele Alli and many others during his managerial career and Shaw became the player he focused on the most during his time at Man United. Shaw did acknowledge that he learned a lot under Mourinho and many will say ‘well, that toughened him up.’

Maybe it did, but it’s clear that Mourinho made Shaw very unhappy and his continued criticism seems strange.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports