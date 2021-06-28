Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

You have to see this Spain own goal to believe it.

Spain have struggled to score goals in this tournament, but when you see this you may wonder why.

The only problem? It was in their own net.

Midway through the first half of their EURO 2020 last 16 clash against Croatia a ball was played back to Unai Simon from Pedri from just about the halfway line.

Simon then somehow missed the ball as it hit his shin and went into his own net.

Spain and Croatia fans in Copenhagen stood in disbelief at the scenes, while fans everywhere screamed at their TV screens.

It was just one of those moments that will be replayed again and again and again, as Croatia took the lead against Spain in the last 16 clash.

Luis Enrique looked stunned on the bench, while the Spanish players rallied around Unai Simon as he stood in his penalty box in shock. In such a big game for this young Spanish team, this was the last thing they would have wanted to happen.

Again, it was one of those moments you have to see again and again to truly believe it.

Take a look at the wild Spain own goal in the video below.

