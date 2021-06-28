VIDEO: Switzerland take shock lead over world champs France

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Monday’s action at EURO 2020 has been nothing short of electrifying and preposterous, with Spain defeating Croatia in an all-time back-and-forth affair, followed by Switzerland taking a shocking early lead over world champions France.

Steven Zuber, who had a hat trick of assists in Switzerland’s win over Turkey, served the ball up high and Haris Seferovic rose to the occasion, as it were. Hugo Lloris scrambled across the face of goal quite well and just about reached the bottom corner, but Seferovic’s placement couldn’t have been better.

Buckle your seatbelts, folks, because if the EURO 2020 train has officially gone off the rails, the next 14 days could unfathomably chaotic.

The winner of the last-16 France – Switzerland clash will face Spain in the quarterfinals in Saint Petersburg, Russia, on Friday (2 pm ET).

