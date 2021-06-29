Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

LONDON — England and Germany put on a show at Wembley stadium in the last 16 of EURO 2020, and the player ratings reflect that.

England scored twice late on to book their spot in the quarterfinals, as Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane delivered when their team needed them. Wembley stadium was rocking at full time.

Gareth Southgate and the Three Lions have beaten Germany in the knockout rounds of a major tournament for the first time since 1966, and the English fans went absolutely wild at the final whistle.

Below are marks out of 10 for both sets of players and more analysis on the England and Germany player ratings.

England player ratings

Jordan Pickford: 8 – Denied Werner brilliantly in the first half and did extremely well to deny Havertz early in the second. England’s player of the tournament, so far.

Kyle Walker: 7 – A little sloppy on the ball at times. Did okay at center back and tracked back well.

John Stones: 7 – Steady and calm on the ball and always looked in control.

Harry Maguire: 8 – See above. Had a few marauding runs forward and headed and cleared everything away. A real leader.

Kieran Trippier: 7 – Locked down Gosens on the flank, so did the job he was brought in to do. His set piece delivery was decent too.

Declan Rice: 7 – Booked early, but he had to take one for the team. Muller and Havertz caused him problems, but didn’t put a foot wrong after being booked.

Kalvin Phillips: 7 – Saw a lot of the ball and had some lovely clipped passes. A little naive positionally from a defensive point of view, but kept calm.

Luke Shaw: 7 – Tough battle against Kimmich but did okay defensively. On the ball he gave it away a lot early, but didn’t have many options. His cross for Sterling’s goal was perfect and then involved in Kane’s goal. Recovered really well.

Bukayo Saka: 7 – Once again he stood tall. Lovely runs, twists and turns to get England going in attack. Involved in everything England did well going forward. Subbed off in second half.

Raheem Sterling: 8 – Curled a shot from distance on target in the first half and scored the all-important first goal. Was always a threat. Worked back hard defensively too.

Harry Kane: 6 – Had a big chance just before half time but a heavy touch saw him totally fluff his lines. Kept going and is clearly lacking in confidence, but headed home the second late on to send Wembley wild.

Substitution

Jack Grealish (69′ on for Saka): 8 – Changed the game. Helped make England’s first goal, then set up the second for Kane. What a game-changer!

Jordan Henderson (88′ on for Rice): N/A

Germany player ratings

Manuel Neuer: 7 – Great stop to deny Sterling in the first half. Steady throughout.

Matthias Ginter: 5 – Booked and struggled to contain Sterling when he cut inside.

Mats Hummels: 7 – Did well against Harry Kane in the one-on-one battle. Used all of his experience.

Antonio Rudiger: 6 – Solid and steady. Knows this England team well and tried to hold things together at the back.

Joshua Kimmich: 6 – Clipped in some lovely deliveries and linked up well when he got forward. Both balls came down his side late on though.

Leon Goretzka: 6 – Won a free kick right on the edge of the box early on with a driving run, but that was about it. Couldn’t get forward.

Toni Kroos: 6 – Sat in and protected the back three, but couldn’t get on the ball as much as he would have liked.

Robin Gosens: 5 – Couldn’t get into the game from an attacking perspective. Trippier nullified his threat. Booked.

Thomas Muller: 5 – Missed a huge chance to equalize. Very quiet but kept popping up in key areas behind Werner. Germany just couldn’t find him enough.

Kai Havertz: 7 – Lovely ball to set up Werner for a big chance and smashed a shot on goal which Pickford tipped over. Chelsea forward was lively throughout.

Timo Werner: 5 – Had a big chance saved in the first half and then took too long when played in during the second half.

Substitution

Serge Gnabry (69′ on for Werner): 5 – Didn’t have a real impact.

Emre Can (87′ on for Ginter): N/A

Leroy Sane (87′ on for Gosens): N/A

Jamal Musiala (90′ on for Muller): N/A

England – Germany live analysis from Wembley – By Joe Prince-Wright

GOALLL! Harry Kane scores. He did it! England are in the quarterfinals of EURO 2020. Wembley has lost the plot.

WIDEEEEE! Thomas Muller was clean through on goal and just slotted wide. Massive chance for Germany to equalize after Sterling’s pass deflected straight to Muller. Can’t believe he didn’t score that.

GOALLLLL! Raheem Sterling puts England 1-0 up. Great play by Sterling initially to turn and run at Germany, then Grealish played it wide to Shaw who crosses for Sterling to slot home. Wembley just went absolutely bonkers!

SUBS: After a brief lull in the game, both teams make their first sub. Serge Gnabry on for Germany as he replaces Werner. Jack Grealish on for England, as he replaces Saka.

SAVE! Second half is underway and it starts with a really good stop from Jordan Pickford to tip over a powerful Kai Havertz effort. Germany dominating early in the second period.

CHANCE! Right on half time, Harry Kane has a great chance but his touch is heavy and takes it away from Saka. Huge opportunity for England to take the lead. The ball spun in Kane’s path and he should have hit it first time.

SAVEEE! What a stop from Jordan Pickford. Timo Werner set clean through by Havertz but Pickford races off his line and denies the Chelsea forward. Way too much space for Germany to operate in centrally. England has to sort that out.

OVER! Harry Maguire puts a header over the bar after a great cross from Kieran Trippier. England pressing for the opener.

SAVEEEE! Raheem Sterling cuts inside and drills a superb shot towards goal which Manuel Neuer pushes away. Much better from England after a shaky start. Harry Maguire then heads from the corner straight at Neuer. Bukayo Saka has been brilliant so far.

CHANCE! Germany ripping straight through the middle of England on several occasions early on, and Declan Rice is booked for taking down Goretzka right on the edge of the box. The free kick is blocked, but Germany look so dangerous.

KICK OFF! We are underway here at Wembley amid a real party atmosphere. The 40,000 crowd is largely made up of England fans, but Germany have a solid group of fans in one corner.

Germany have started better than England and look sharp in the tackle. Lively start here!

Prematch preamble: Hello from London! The scenes across the country and around Wembley stadium are epic.

England’s fans are ready to finally beat Germany in the knockout rounds of a major tournament for the first time since the 1966 World Cup final here at Wembley.

Germany and Joachim Low are here to cause an upset, and Die Mannschaft have been getting better throughout the tournament.

Gareth Southgate and his young side know if they can win today, the route to the semifinals and final (here at Wembley) has been blown wide open. They need Harry Kane to get going.

Here’s a look at the scenes around Wembley. England’s fans are fired up. On a Tuesday afternoon. It is wild here.

🚨 Safe to say the England fans are in a party mood here in London. The atmosphere outside Wembley stadium is electric! #ENG #GER #ThreeLions #EURO2020 #DieMannschaft pic.twitter.com/WQcU4eGo6x — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) June 29, 2021

