Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

EURO 2020 is stacked with talent and has already been a beauty of a tournament, but which teams have the best chance of being crowned champions of Europe?

[ MORE: Full highlights, analysis of PL season ]

With the tournament taking place across Europe as UEFA celebrates the 60th anniversary of the competition, fans across multiple countries and cities will get the chance to see superstars up close and personal.

From Harry Kane to Kevin de Bruyne, Cristiano Ronaldo to Kylian Mbappe, the hopes of an entire nation will rest on the shoulders of these superstar players and the teams around them.

But with reigning European champions Portugal being knocked out and reigning World Cup champs France being dumped out too, all of a sudden there is a window of opportunity for Belgium, Italy and Spain.

This summer is going to be something else after EURO 2020 was delayed and national teams are desperate for success. Some teams will also play multiple games in their home country, so that should give them a bit of an advantage too.

It may have also been an advantage for certain teams (England, France and Italy) to have the tournament this summer, while the likes of Spain, Portugal, Netherlands and Belgium have all regressed slightly over the last 12 months.

Many argue that winning the European Championships is actually tougher than the World Cup, especially in the expanded 24-team format, as Europe is stacked with top talents and national team.

13 of the top 18 teams on the planet, according to FIFA’s latest world rankings are from Europe and will compete in this competition. Think about that. Six of the top seven are from Europe, as reigning World Cup champs France are the favorites but Belgium, Portugal and England all look dangerous.

Below are the latest rankings amid the last 16 of the tournament, as the knockout rounds are in full flow.

Ranking the 24 teams at EURO 2020

Teams eliminated at group stage

24. Turkey (Even)

23. Poland (Even)

22. North Macedonia (Even)

21. Slovakia (Down 5)

20. Russia (Down 1)

19. Scotland (Up 1)

18. Hungary (Up 3)

17. Finland (Even)

Teams eliminated in the last 16

16. Wales (Down 6)

15. Netherlands (Down 7)

14. France (Down 12)

13. Austria (Even)

12. Croatia (Even)

11. Portugal (Down 4)

Team still in the tournament

10. Ukraine (Up 6)

9. Sweden (Up 2)

8. Czech Republic (Up 7)

7. Switzerland (Up 7)

6. Denmark (Up 3)

5. Germany (Up 1)

4. England (Even)

3. Spain (Up 2)

2. Italy (Up 1)

1. Belgium (Even)

Follow @JPW_NBCSports