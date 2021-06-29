It really could be coming home.

England is heading to the EURO 2020 semifinals after stunning Germany with a complete 2-0 victory at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday.

The Three Lions will meet the winner of Sweden and Ukraine in a July 3 quarterfinal in Rome, their first trip outside England in the tournament.

Raheem Sterling put England ahead with his third goal of the tournament before Jack Grealish cued up Harry Kane later in the second half to ruin Sterling’s stranglehold on the attack.

Three things we learned from England – Germany

1. Is it coming home? England will head to Rome on Sunday and know that it will be the favorite in that game and — should it advance — the next round, too. Whether Sweden or Ukraine, then Denmark or Czech Republic, England is going to be a nailed-on favorite to reach the final. And with the reigning World Cup and EURO champs eliminated in the Round of 16, there is not a team left who can claim experience will win the day. Southgate’s defense-first tactics have gotten him this far and Thomas Muller’s late miss was one of the only moments of fear England has felt this tournament. It really could come home. Emphasis on the conditions.

2. Joachim Loew has too many passengers in Swan Song: One of the most celebrated tenures in Germany history is over with a whimper, as Joachim Loew could not build on his status as World Cup champion and — frankly — it’s fitting that one of the legendary men he was lamented for dropping missed the chance to make it 1-1. Thomas Muller and Timo Werner were terrible on Tuesday, while Toni Kroos, Joshua Kimmich, and Mats Hummels were forced to try to do everything through Kai Havertz.

3. Kane gets on the score sheet to check another box: Harry Kane had been bamboozled by three teams in the group stage, and getting his mojo rising was going to be key any sustained England run. The celebration when he scored off a Jack Grealish feed showed not just Kane’s relief, but just how much his teammates value their center forward.

Man of the Match: Raheem Sterling

It’s the Summer of Sterling! Man City’s winger may not be long for the Etihad Stadium but he has come through in the clutch time and again. While Gareth Southgate still has Jadon Sancho stapled to the bench, Sterling has delivered thrice for the Three Lions and frankly there are few players who better deserve a starring role in any English success story. And there’s a segment of critical fans who will refuse to believe his importance until he’s hoisting the trophy.

