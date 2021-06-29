USMNT teen De La Fuente leaves Barcelona for Marseille

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There could be another USMNT player in Europa League action next season, as Konrad de la Fuente has left boyhood club Barcelona for a new club

De la Fuente, who turns 20 in mid-July and earned his first USMNT cap in November, has been sold to Ligue 1 side Marseille for just under $3.6 million after joining Barca’s famed La Masia academy at age 11.

Barca will hold onto a portion of his future sell-on rights, the Catalan club announced on Tuesday. The figure doesn’t quite hit the rumored fee of $6 million, but Barca won’t mind the idea of making that up on the back end.

[ MORE: Sterling, Rice drive England at EURO ]

De la Fuente had Ronald Koeman as his boss and a legion of legendary Barcelona attackers in front of him to playing under Jorge Sampaoli, one of the more celebrated tacticians in the game.

Primary a left winger, De la Fuente joins highly-rated Brazilian teen Luis Henrique as young players in a talented but veteran Marseille attack corps; Dimitri Payet, Florian Thauvin, Arkadiusz Milik, Dario Benedetto, and Valere Germain are under contract at OM, with only two under the age of Milik and Thauvin.

While he leaves a La Liga that boasts USMNT talent Sergino Dest and Yunus Musah, he’ll join a Ligue 1 with an American amongst the reigning champs in Lille’s Timothy Weah.

De la Fuente and Dest became the first American teammates to appear on a Champions League pitch for the same team when Dest scored in a 4-0 win over Dynamo Kiev in November, but is yet to make his La Liga debut.

Follow @NicholasMendola