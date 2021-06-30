Chasing Cristiano Ronaldo: Who will claim EURO 2020’s Golden Boot?

The clubhouse leader for the EURO 2020 Golden Boot race has his boots off and doesn’t know whether he’ll be required to claim his spoils.
Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo scored five goals in his side’s four-match EURO — three from the spot — and only one active player is within a goal of the world’s leading scorer.
Patrik Schick of Czechia is one of three players with four goals so far and the only one who can add to his total. Three active players have three goals. A boatload have two.
And given the possibility for three more matches and the insanity of this EURO, even having one right now qualifies you to dream of a Golden Boot.
For now, though, we’ll include players within a hat trick of CR7 (Though names like Insigne, De Bruyne, Kane all do have one…)
EURO 2020 Golden Boot leaderboard – leader and active players
*inactive
Five goals
Cristiano Ronaldo – Portugal*
Four goals
Patrik Schick – Czech Republic
Three goals
Romelu Lukaku – Belgium
Raheem Sterling – England
Haris Seferovic – Switzerland
Two goals
Kasper Dolberg – Denmark
Thorgan Hazard – Belgium
Ciro Immobile – Italy
Manuel Locatelli – Italy
Joaki Maehle – Denmark
Alvaro Morata – Spain
Matteo Pessina – Italy
Yussuf Poulsen – Denmark
Pablo Sarabia – Spain
Xherdan Shaqiri – Switzerland
Ferran Torres – Spain
Roman Yaremchuk – Ukraine
Andriy Yarmolenko – Ukraine