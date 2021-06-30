Chasing Cristiano Ronaldo: Who will claim EURO 2020’s Golden Boot?

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The clubhouse leader for the EURO 2020 Golden Boot race has his boots off and doesn’t know whether he’ll be required to claim his spoils.

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo scored five goals in his side’s four-match EURO — three from the spot — and only one active player is within a goal of the world’s leading scorer.

Patrik Schick of Czechia is one of three players with four goals so far and the only one who can add to his total. Three active players have three goals. A boatload have two.

And given the possibility for three more matches and the insanity of this EURO, even having one right now qualifies you to dream of a Golden Boot.

For now, though, we’ll include players within a hat trick of CR7 (Though names like Insigne, De Bruyne, Kane all do have one…)

EURO 2020 Golden Boot leaderboard – leader and active players

*inactive

Five goals

Cristiano Ronaldo – Portugal*

Four goals

Patrik Schick – Czech Republic

Three goals

Romelu Lukaku – Belgium

Raheem Sterling – England

Haris Seferovic – Switzerland

Two goals

Kasper Dolberg – Denmark

Thorgan Hazard – Belgium

Ciro Immobile – Italy

Manuel Locatelli – Italy

Joaki Maehle – Denmark

Alvaro Morata – Spain

Matteo Pessina – Italy

Yussuf Poulsen – Denmark

Pablo Sarabia – Spain

Xherdan Shaqiri – Switzerland

Ferran Torres – Spain

Roman Yaremchuk – Ukraine

Andriy Yarmolenko – Ukraine

