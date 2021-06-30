Manchester United, Dortmund agree Sancho transfer fee

By Nicholas MendolaJun 30, 2021, 3:38 PM EDT
Multiple reports say that our long international nightmare is over: Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United have agreed a fee for Jadon Sancho.

It’s a reported $100 million fee, a top-20 price tag for an individual player. It’s a step above Nicolas Pepe to Arsenal and below Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan.

Personal terms are agreed and the deal will reportedly go ahead after EURO 2020.

The electric playmaker will return to Manchester, on the heels of 36 goal contributions in 38 matches for Dortmund this season.

That’s actually slight step down from his status as one of the only players in the world to score 20 goals and assist 20 others in 2019-20.

Twenty-times capped by England at age 21 (March birthday), the fee is worth it if only for United to raise its hand as a team who captures one of the best players in the world. Not young player. Play-yer.

More to come…

