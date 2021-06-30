Tottenham lands its man(ager) in Nuno Espirito Santo

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Nuno Espirito Santo’s staying in the Premier League, as Spurs have replaced their last celebrated Portuguese manager with another.

Jose Mourinho is gone, Ryan Mason — decidedly English — was an interim boss, and longtime Wolves manager Espirito Santo is the man with the man to bring Tottenham into the 2021-22 season.

This is decidedly good news for energetic fullbacks Sergio Reguilon and perhaps Matt Doherty — who played for Espirito Santo at the Molineux — and it could bode well for Harry Kane should Spurs refuse to sell the disgruntled English star.

How will Nuno Espirito Santo change Tottenham?

Well, the first part of this question revolves around whether Kane will stay. If so, look no further than Raul Jimenez at Wolves to see how much Espirito Santo loves his agile, clever, and powerful center forwards.

And Nuno’s going to have a short and sharp memory of what it means to operate without a No. 1, as Jimenez’s injury left Willian Jose and Fabio Silva to unsuccessful sort out the top of his formation.

This is also probably a good sign for players like Tanguy Ndombele and Giovani Lo Celso, though only if Espirito Santo didn’t demand Tottenham bring Ruben Neves over from Wolves.

Are there other Wolves who Nuno may want to bring along to North London? Conor Coady was a stud at the back, while Romain Saiss and Leander Dendoncker looked very good at times in Espirito Santo’s stystem.

There’s also the matter of what other Spurs players could be reinvigorated under a new boss. Nuno has found use for attack-first (or only) talents like Dele Alli, while Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg could combine with Ndombele in a way similar to what we saw from Neves and Joao Moutinho at Wolves.

