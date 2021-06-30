VIDEO: PST unfiltered – EURO 2020 favorites, Premier League rumors

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

ProSoccerTalk is now on video as well as in written format as plenty of opinion is coming to Premier League videos, even in the offseason when the stars hit EURO 2020 and Copa America.

Unleash the beast, as they say.

Each week ProSoccerTalk writers Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards, and Nick Mendola will analyze the Premier League action, preview the fixtures, and handle the big news from around the soccer world.

Expect opinions, analysis, and insight, as well as plenty of friendly banter along the way and maybe a beer or two among these Premier League videos…

Basically, they have these chats on their own anyway so we thought we would record them and let them loose on the Premier League, USMNT, and everything in-between. This is going to be a lot of fun and a lighthearted look at all of the action from across the soccer world each week.

With JPW is based in England and heading to Premier League games and traveling to stadiums/training grounds, plus Andy and Nick based Stateside, we will be checking in with them regularly to get their views on just about anything when it comes to Pro Soccer. Because, well, ProSoccerTalk.

Below we break down the latest news across the EURO 2020

EURO 2020 Quarterfinal Preview: England-Ukraine, Belgium-Italy top matchups

ProSoccerTalk’s Andy Edwards and Nick Mendola — along, we guess, with England — have appeared to convince Joe Prince-Wright that his home nation may just win EURO 2020, while Nick’s boyhood favorite team of Italy square off with his pre-tournament pick Belgium.

EURO 2020 favorites are England, Belgium, Italy (though, of course, the latter two…)

Will the winner of Belgium v Italy cruise onto the podium to collect the trophy? Team captains Eden Hazard and Giorgio Chiellini hope so, but have Joe, Andy, and Nick changed their minds about who will win it?

Premier League news: Patrick Vieira to Palace, Rafael Benitez to Everton

The Premier League news never stops, and the gents discuss impending new hires at Crystal Palace and Everton as well as, presumably, Andy’s beloved Tottenham Hotspur.

And Nick says there’s one PL club whose potential nine-figure intra-league purchase(s) may be the domino to send the transfer mill churning through sales.

