The United States women’s national team have won the last two World Cups, but their 2016 Olympics was a rare failure as the team failed to medal for the first time in six tournaments.

Now the 18 women set to represent the USWNT join coach Vlatko Andonovski and his staff in bringing a long, unblemished run to Tokyo.

After being postponed due to COVID, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will take place in Tokyo, Japan, Friday, July 23 – Sunday, August 8, 2021.

As always, NBC is home to the Olympics and will provide coverage, which can be accessed on local NBC stations as well as streamed on NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports, and Peacock.

When is Soccer at Tokyo Olympics 2020?

Soccer is scheduled for Saturday, July 24 – Saturday, August 7.

Who is on the USWNT roster for the Olympics?

A lot of names you know: Megan Rapinoe, Becky Sauerbrunn, Alex Morgan.

And maybe some you don’t. Here’s the 18-player USMNT squad for the Tokyo Olympics.

Women’s soccer at the Olympics — Group stage

July 21

Great Britain v Chile (Sapporo) — 3:30am ET

China v Brazil (Miyagi) — 4am ET

Sweden v USWNT (Tokyo) — 4:30am ET

Japan v Canada (Sapporo) — 6:30am ET

Zambia v Netherlands (Miyagi) — 7am ET

Australia v New Zealand (Tokyo) — 7:30am ET

July 24

Chile v Canada (Sapporo) — 3:30am ET

China v Zambia (Miyagi) — 4am ET

Sweden v Australia (Tokyo) — 4:30am ET

Japan v Great Britain (Sapporo) — 6:30am ET

Netherlands v Brazil (Miyagi) — 7am ET

New Zealand v USWNT (Tokyo) — 7:30am ET

July 27

USWNT v Australia (Kashima) — 4am ET

New Zealand v Sweden (Miyagi) — 4am ET

Canada v Great Britain (Kashima) — 7am ET

Chile v Japan (Miyagi) — 7am ET

Netherlands v China (Yokohama) — 7:30am ET

Brazil v Zambia (Saitama) — 7:30am ET

Women’s soccer at the Olympics — Standings

Group E

Japan

Canada

Great Britain

Chile

Group F

China

Brazil

Zambia

Netherlands

Group G

Sweden

USWNT

Australia

New Zealand

Women’s soccer at the Olympics — Knockout rounds

Quarterfinals

July 30

2E v 2F (Miyagi) — 4am ET

1E v 3F or 3G (Kashima) — 5am ET

1G v 3E or 3F (Saitama) — 6am ET

1F v 2G (Yokohama) — 7am ET

Semifinals

Aug. 2

1F/2G v 2E/2F (Kashima) — 4am ET

1E/3F/3G v 1E/3F/3G (Yokohama) — 7am ET

Medal matches

Aug. 5

Bronze medal match (Kashima) — 4am ET

Gold medal match (Tokyo) — 10pm ET

