It’s already been a busy summer and year for the USMNT, and it’s about to get busier with the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup just around the corner.

The same can be said for Mexico, Costa Rica and Honduras, all of whom joined the USMNT in the semifinals of the inaugural CONCACAF Nations League last month before turning their attention to the Gold Cup, which kicks off on Saturday, July 10.

Mexico are the defending champions and 11-time winners of the Gold Cup (the USMNT ranks second with six continental titles), though the CONCACAF giants have alternated lifting the trophy the last five Gold Cups beginning in 2011. El Tri beat the USMNT both times they met in the final during that decade-long stretch.

Below you will find the 2021 Gold Cup squads, so far, as a handful of sides are either yet to announced their 23-man roster or qualify for the tournament proper.

Canada 2021 Gold Cup squad

Goalkeepers: Maxime Crepeau (Vancouver Whitecaps), Jayson Leutwiler (Oldham Athletic), Dayne St. Clair (Minnesota United)

Defenders: Doneil Henry (Suwon Samsung Bluewings), Alistair Johnston (Nashville SC), Scott Kennedy (Jahn Regensburg), Richie Laryea (Toronto FC), Kamal Miller (Montreal Impact), Steven Vitoria (Moreirense)

Midfielders: Stephen Eustaquio (Pacos de Ferreira), Liam Fraser (Columbus Crew), Mark-Anthony Kaye (Los Angeles FC), Jonathan Osorio (Toronto FC), Harry Paton (Ross County), Samuel Piette (Montreal Impact)

Forwards: Ayo Akinola (Toronto FC), Tajon Buchanan (New England Revolution), Lucas Cavallini (Vancouver Whitecaps), Theo Corbeanu (Wolves), Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich), Junior Hoilett (Unattached), Cyle Larin (Besiktas), Tyler Pasher (Houston Dynamo)

Costa Rica 2021 Gold Cup squad

To be announced

Curacao 2021 Gold Cup squad

To be announced

El Salvador 2021 Gold Cup squad

To be announced

Grenada 2021 Gold Cup squad

To be announced

Honduras 2021 Gold Cup squad

Goalkeepers: Marlon Licona (Motagua), Luis Lopez (Real España), Edrick Menjivar (Olimpia)

Defenders: Ever Alvarado (Olimpia), Kevin Alvarez (Norrkoping), Felix Crisanto (Unattached), Maynor Figueroa (Houston Dynamo), Johnny Leveron (Olimpia), Marcol Pereira (Motagua), Diego Rodriguez (Motagua)

Midfielders: Bryan Acosta (FC Dallas), Jhow Benavidez (Real España), Juan Delgado (Motagua), Deybi Flores (Olimpia), Boniek Garcia (Houston Dynamo), Alexander Lopez (Alajuelense), Walter Martinez (Motagua)

Forwards: Jerry Bengtson (Olimpia), Michaell Chirinos (Olimpia), Alberth Elis (Boavista), Carlos Fernandez (Fenix), Romell Quioto (Montreal Impact), Edwin Solano (Marathon)

Jamaica 2021 Gold Cup squad

To be announced

Martinique 2021 Gold Cup squad

To be announced

Mexico 2021 Gold Cup squad

Goalkeepers: Rodolfo Cota (Leon), Jonathan Orozco (Tijuana), Alfredo Talavera (Pumas)

Defenders: Kevin Alvarez (Pachuca), Nestor Araujo (Celta Vigo), Jesus Gallardo (Monterrey), Hector Moreno (Monterrey), Luis Rodriguez (Tigres), Osvaldo Rodriguez (Leon), Carlos Salcedo (Tigres), Gilberto Sepulveda (Chivas de Guadalajara)

Midfielders: Edson Alvarez (Ajax), Efrain Alvarez (LA Galaxy), Alan Cervantes (Santos Laguna), Jonathan dos Santos (LA Galaxy), Erick Gutierrez (PSV), Hector Herrera (Atletico Madrid), Orbelin Pineda (Cruz Azul), Erick Sanchez (Pachuca)

Forwards: Jesus Corona (Porto), Rogelio Funes Mori (Monterrey), Hirving Lozano (Napoli), Alan Pulido (Sporting Kansas City)

Panama 2021 Gold Cup squad

Goalkeepers: Jose Calderon (Coban Imperial), Luis Mejia (Fenix), Orlando Mosquera (Boluspor)

Defenders: Andres Andrade (LASK), Kevin Calderon (Universitario), Omar Cordoba (Independiente), Harold Cummings (Always Ready), Eric Davis (Dunajska Streda), Manuel Gamboa (Plaza Amador), Adolfo Machado (San Carlos), Michael Amir Murillo (Anderlecht), Francisco Palacios (San Francisco), Richard Peralta (Tauro)

Midfielders: Edgar Barcenas (Girona), Miguel Camargo (Independiente Medellin), Adalberto Carrasquilla (Cartagena), Anibal Godoy (Nashville SC), Victor Griffith (Arabe Unido), Alberto Quintero (Universitario), Jose Luis Rodriguez (Lugo), Cesar Yanis (Deportivo del Este)

Forwards: Jorman Aguilar (San Carlos), Jose Fajardo (9 de Octubre), Gabriel Torres (Pumas), Cecilio Waterman (Everton – Chile)

Qatar 2021 Gold Cup squad

To be announced

Suriname 2021 Gold Cup squad

Goalkeepers: Warner Hahn (Unattached), Claidel Kohinor (Robinhood), Ishan Kort (Almere City)

Defenders: Anduelo Amoeferie (Inter Moengotapoe), Damil Dankerlui (Groningen), Ryan Donk (Galatasaray), Ridgeciano Haps (Feyenoord), Sean Klaiber (Ajax), Kelvin Leerdan (Inter Miami), Dion Malone (NAC Breda), Albert Nibte (Leo Victor)

Midfielders: Roland Alberg (Hyderabad), Diego Biseswar (PAOK Thessaloniki), Mitchell Donald (BB Erzurumspor), Sersinho Eduard (Inter Moengotapoe), Ryan Koolwijk (Almere City)

Forwards: Dimitrie Apai (W Connection), Sheraldo Becker (Union Berlin), Ivenzo Comvalius (Trencin), Nigel Hasselbaink (Bnei Sakhnin), Florian Jozefzoon (Rotherham United), Alvaro Verwey (Voorwaarts), Gleofilo Vlijter (Beitar Jerusalem)

USA 2021 Gold Cup squad

Goalkeepers: Brad Guzan (Atlanta United), Sean Johnson (New York City FC), Matt Turner (New England Revolution)

Defenders: George Bello (Atlanta United), Reggie Cannon (Boavista), Shaq Moore (Tenerife), Donovan Pines (D.C. United), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United), James Sands (New York City FC), Sam Vines (Colorado Rapids), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC)

Midfielders: Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids), Gianluca Busio (Sporting Kansas City), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders), Eryk Williamson (Portland Timbers), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes)

Forwards: Paul Arriola (D.C. United), Daryl Dike (Orlando City), Nicholas Gioacchini (Caen), Matthew Hoppe (Schalke), Jonathan Lewis (Colorado Rapids), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew)

