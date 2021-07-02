Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

EURO 2020 is stacked with talent and it is going to be heck of a summer, but which players are the brightest stars on show?

With the tournament taking place across Europe as UEFA celebrates the 60th anniversary of the competition, fans across multiple countries and cities will get the chance to see superstars up close and personal.

From Harry Kane to Kevin de Bruyne, Cristiano Ronaldo to Kylian Mbappe, the hopes of an entire nation will rest on the shoulders of these superstar players.

They are used to pressure, but this summer is going to be something else after the tournament was delayed and national teams are desperate for success.

Some of these stars are at the start of their careers, while others are at the very end, but they all have one goal in mind: winning the European Championships.

That is so tough to do, especially in the expanded 24-team format, as Europe is stacked with top talents and national team.

Forget about what these star players have achieved for their clubs during the 2020-21 season or the injuries they’ve had, we are talking about which players are the best of the best right now.

Throughout the tournament we will be ranking the top 20 players, and here is our ranking after the last 16 stage, which I’m sure you will all totally agree with.

Ranking top 20 players at EURO 2020

1. Romelu Lukaku (Belgium) – Even

2. Kevin de Bruyne (Belgium) – Even

3. Leonardo Bonucci (Italy) – New entry

4. Raheem Sterling (England) – New entry

5. Jordan Pickford (England) – Up 14

6. Joakim Maehle (Denmark) – New entry

7. Manuel Locatelli (Italy) – Even

8. Pablo Sarabia (Spain) – New entry

9. Patrik Schick (Czech Republic) – New entry

10. Andreas Christensen (Denmark) – Up 6

11. Manuel Akanji (Switzerland) – New entry

12. John Stones (England) – Hew entry

13. Granit Xhaka (Switzerland) – New entry

14. Leonardo Spinazzola (Italy) – Up 4

15. Yann Sommer (Switzerland) – New entry

16. Tomas Soucek (Czech Republic) – New entry

17. Thorgan Hazard (Belgium) – New entry

18. Ciro Immobile (Italy) – Down 10

19. Pedri (Spain) – New entry

20. Andriy Yarmolenko (Ukraine) – Even

Players previously in rankings in last 16 round, but teams have been eliminated

Cristiano Ronaldo (3rd), N’Golo Kante (4th), Kylian Mbappe (5th), Memphis Depay (9th), Georginio Wijnaldum (10th), Luke Modric (11th), Joshua Kimmich (12th), Emil Forsberg (13th), Paul Pogba (14th), Gareth Bale (17th)

