EURO 2020 has already been a heck of a show this summer, with games held in cities across Europe to celebrate the tournament’s 60th anniversary.

And we are now deep into the knockout rounds. Let’s go!

[ MORE: EURO 2020 scenarios, permutations for group stage ]

With the tournament delayed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the situation has changed quite a bit for some of these teams.

The likes of France, Spain, Belgium, Germany and England are still among the favorites, while the likes of the Netherlands and Portugal have dropped off a little in recent months but have shown how dangerous they can be.

[ LIVE: Full EURO 2020 scores, tables ]

Dark horses galore include Italy, Denmark and Wales, while first-timers Finland and North Macedonia were fun to have around in the group stage, so too were Hungary and Scotland. But now, 24 have been reduced to 16.

From Kylian Mbappe to Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Kane to Robert Lewandowski and Gareth Bale to Kevin de Bruyne, stars will shine across Europe this summer.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

11 stadiums across 11 difference European countries will host games, with Wembley Stadium also hosting the semifinals and finals, plus games played in Glasgow, Seville, Budapest, Munich, Copenhagen, Baku, St Petersburg, Amsterdam, Bucharest and Rome.

Below is the full schedule, plus betting odds, stream links, TV schedule and everything else you need for the European Championships.

How to watch, stream

When: June 11 to July 11

TV Channel/Stream: ESPN and ESPN+

Live updates, stats: Online via NBCSports.com

Betting odds for each game – full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet

Outright winners

England: +200

Spain +300

Italy: +400

Belgium: +700

Denmark: +900

Switzerland: +2500

Czech Republic: +2500

Ukraine: +3300

EURO 2020 – Knockout round schedule (all kick off times ET)

Quarterfinals

Friday, July 2

Match 45: Switzerland v Spain – 12pm ET (St. Petersburg)

Match 46: Belgium v Italy – 3pm ET (Munich)

Saturday, July 3

Match 47: Czech Republic v Denmark – 12pm ET (Baku)

Match 48: Ukraine v England – 3pm ET (Rome)

Semifinals

Tuesday, July 6

Match 49: Winner match 46 v Winner match 45 – 3pm ET (London)

Wednesday, July 7

Match 50: Winner match 48 v Winner match 47 – 3pm ET (London)

Final

Sunday, July 11

Match 51: Winner match 49 v Winner match 50 – 3pm ET (London)

EURO 2020 predictions – JPW’s knockout round predictions

Round of 16

Denmark beat Wales – CORRECT

Italy beat Austria – CORRECT

Belgium beat Portugal – CORRECT

Netherlands beat Czech Republic – WRONG

France beat Switzerland – WRONG

Spain beat Croatia – CORRECT

England beat Germany – CORRECT

Sweden beat Ukraine – WRONG

Quarterfinals

Belgium beat Italy

Spain beat Switzerland

England beat Ukraine

Denmark beat Czech Republic

Semifinals

Belgium beat Spain

England beat Denmark

Final

Belgium beat England

Group stage, last 16 results and analysis

Friday, June 11

Turkey 0-3 Italy (Rome) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Saturday, June 12

Wales 1-1 Switzerland (Baku) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Finland 1-0 Denmark (Copenhagen) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Belgium 3-0 Russia (St. Petersburg) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday, June 13

England 1-0 Croatia (London) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Austria 3-1 North Macedonia (Bucharest) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Netherlands 3-2 Ukraine (Amsterdam) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Monday, June 14

Scotland 0-2 Czech Republic (Glasgow) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Poland 1-2 Slovakia (St. Petersburg) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Spain 0-0 Sweden (Seville) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Tuesday, June 15

Hungary 0-3 Portugal (Budapest) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

France 1-0 Germany (Munich) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Wednesday, June 16

Finland 0-1 Russia (St. Petersburg) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Turkey 0-2 Wales (Baku) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Italy 3-0 Switzerland (Rome) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Thursday, June 17

Ukraine 2-1 North Macedonia (Bucharest) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Denmark 1-2 Belgium (Copenhagen) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Netherlands 2-0 Austria (Amsterdam) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Friday, June 18

Sweden 1-0 Slovakia (St. Petersburg) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Croatia 1-1 Czech Republic (Glasgow) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

England 0-0 Scotland (London) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Saturday, June 19

Hungary 1-1 France (Budapest) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Portugal 2-4 Germany (Munich) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Spain 1-1 Poland (Seville) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday, June 20

Italy 1-0 Wales (Rome) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Switzerland 3-1 Turkey (Baku) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Monday, June 21

North Macedonia 0-3 Netherlands (Amsterdam) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Ukraine 0-1 Austria (Bucharest) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Finland 0-2 Belgium (St. Petersburg) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Russia 1-4 Denmark (Copenhagen) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Tuesday, June 22

Croatia 3-1 Scotland (Glasgow) –RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Czech Republic 0-1 England (London) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Wednesday, June 23

Slovakia 0-5 Spain (Seville) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Sweden 3-2 Poland (St. Petersburg) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Germany 2-2 Hungary (Munich) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Portugal 2-2 France (Budapest) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Round of 16

Saturday, June 26

Italy 2-1 (AET) Austria (London) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Wales 0-4 Denmark (Amsterdam) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday, June 27

Belgium 1-0 Portugal (Seville) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Netherlands 0-2 Czech Republic (Budapest) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Monday, June 28

France 3-3 (4-5 PKs) Switzerland (Bucharest) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Croatia 3-5 (AET) Spain (Copenhagen) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Tuesday, June 29

Match 43: Sweden 1-2 (AET) Ukraine (Glasgow) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Match 44: England 2-0 Germany (London) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

EURO 2020 predictions – JPW’s group stage predictions

Group A

1. Italy

2. Switzerland

3. Wales

4. Turkey

Group B

1. Belgium

2. Denmark

3. Finland

4. Russia

Group C

1. Netherlands

2. Austria

3. Ukraine

4. North Macedonia

Group D

1. England

2. Czech Republic

3. Croatia

4. Scotland

Group E

1. Spain

2. Poland

3. Sweden

4. Slovakia

Group F

1. France

2. Portugal

3. Germany

4. Hungary

