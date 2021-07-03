Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Joakim Maehle is having a sensational EURO 2020 and the Denmark and Atalanta defender showed off his incredible crossing ability with a mind-blowing assist.

[ MORE: EURO 2020 hub ]

The Danes were cruising against the Czech Republic in Baku, Azerbaijan in their EURO 2020 quarterfinal and Maehle’s assist on Kasper Dolberg’s goal to put Denmark 2-0 up was just amazing.

Maehle, 24, has scored stunning goals and caused havoc down Denmark’s left flank at EURO 2020, as the marauding wing-back has been one of the breakout stars of the tournament.

Denmark have been sensational throughout too, and this goal summed up how their system works superbly and they have quality throughout.

Just before half time Maehle crossed superbly with the outside of his right foot and Dolberg tapped home.

It was just an amazing piece of skill and probably the assist and pass of the tournament.

Along with his Atalanta teammate Robin Gosens and Italy’s Leonardo Spinazzola, it really has been the tournament of the wing-back, as Maehle’s displays as a right-sided left winger have been exceptional.

Watch his amazing assist below, as Maehle will surely be seeing teams lining up from all over Europe to sign him this summer.

😱 Joakim Maehle, that is incredible. What a cross with the outside of his his right foot! Sumptuous delivery. Puts it on a plate for Kasper Dolberg to double Denmark's lead. Wow.#CZE 0-2 #DEN #EURO2020 🎥 @ESPNFC pic.twitter.com/W9gAHSegkX — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) July 3, 2021

Follow @JPW_NBCSports