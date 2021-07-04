England player ratings v. Ukraine

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

England breezed through to the EURO 2020 semifinals, as Gareth Southgate’s side beat Ukraine 4-0 in Rome and there were some superb individual displays.

Harry Kane scored twice, while Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson added superb headers in the second half, as they blew Ukraine away at the quarterfinal stage and will now play Denmark at Wembley in the semifinal.

The Three Lions scored four goals in a knockout game of a major tournament for the first time since the World Cup final in 1966, and this was a truly professional display from start to finish.

Below are a look at the England player ratings from a memorable night in Rome for the Three Lions.

England player ratings

Jordan Pickford: 7 – One good stop to deny Yaremchuk and kept his defense on their toes. Despite getting it all wrong with a clearance in the second half, pushed a long-range shot away to secure a fifth shutout in a row in the tournament.

Kyle Walker: 6 – Gave the ball away on a few occasions in the first half and was targeted by Ukraine’s wingers. Just about hung in there.

John Stones: 7 – Another assured display. Pushed Yaremchuk wide on a few occasions and just so calm and relaxed on the ball.

Harry Maguire: 8 – Brilliant header to put England 2-0 up and looks sharp. Tasty battle with Yaremchuk.

🔥 GOALLL! Luke Shaw with a perfect delivery from a free kick and Harry Maguire heads home. A minute into the second half, #ThreeLions double their lead. #UKR 0-2 #ENG #EURO2020 🎥 @ESPNFC pic.twitter.com/nh6zW9JoRx — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) July 3, 2021

Luke Shaw: 9 – Superb display. Great free kick to set up Maguire’s goal and then a lovely cross to set up Kane’s second. Playing with so much confidence.

Declan Rice: 7 – Solid as ever. One rasping shot pushed away in first half. Subbed off as he was on a yellow card but will now be available for the semifinal.

Kalvin Phillips: 7 – See above. Also subbed off to not risk suspension.

🚨 GOALLLL! Harry Kane puts England 1-0 up less than 4 minutes in. Raheem Sterling slots him in. What a run and pass from Sterling. Kane is back to his clinical best! #UKR 0-1 #ENG #EURO2020 🎥 @TUDNUSA pic.twitter.com/bs6MGBhenc — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) July 3, 2021

Jadon Sancho: 7 – Some great flicks and runs as he was handed the start. Couldn’t quite pop up in dangerous areas. Promising.

Mason Mount: 6 – After returning from isolation, a quiet outing. Buzzed around and pressed well as always, but didn’t see a lot of the ball.

Raheem Sterling: 8 – Did so well to set up Kane for the first goal and is coming up clutch each and every game. Lovely flick before Kane’s second goal too. What a tournament he’s having.

Harry Kane: 8 – The floodgates have officially opened for Kane. Clinical finish for his first, calm header for his second and almost sealed the perfect hat trick but his thunderous left-footed strike was saved. England’s captain now has three goals for the tournament and all of a sudden he’s chasing the Golden Boot.

🔥 GOALLL! Harry Kane heads home his 2nd of the game & England's 3rd. Luke Shaw with a delicious cross after Raheem Sterling's bit of trickery.#ThreeLions flying in Rome with 2 goals in first 5 minutes of 2nd half!#UKR 0-3 #ENG #EURO2020 🎥 @TUDNUSApic.twitter.com/1br8zAtMBw — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) July 3, 2021

Substitutions

Jordan Henderson (57′ on for Rice): 8 – Scored his first England goal, looked fired up and drove England on. England’s vice-captain led the way.

Jude Bellingham (65′ on for Phillips): 7 – Some lovely touches and the teenager looks so assured.

Marcus Rashford (65′ on for Sterling): 6 – Tried his best to run in-behind. Tough to make an impact.

Kieran Trippier (65′ on for Shaw): 6 – Solid as ever at left back. Could play at right back in the semi v. Denmark to lock down Maehle.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (73′ on for Kane): 6 – Worked hard up top to give Kane a rest.

