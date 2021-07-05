Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The latest transfer news sees Eduardo Camavinga linked with Manchester United, and Danny Ings looks set to move on from Southampton.

When it comes to Camavinga, the young French star has been linked with top clubs across Europe. But it appears Manchester United have made their move for the Rennes midfielder.

What does that mean for Paul Pogba and his future at United?

Elsewhere, Danny Ings has just one year left on his contract at Southampton and it appears he will move on this summer with plenty of clubs lining up to sign him in a bargain buy.

Let’s dig into all of this…

French wonderkid to replace Pogba?

A report from the Guardian says that Manchester United have stepped up their pursuit of Eduardo Camavinga and are pushing to sign the French phenom.

Camavinga, 18, has just one year left on his current contract and he has reportedly turned down a new deal at Rennes.

The talented central midfielder, who has already played and scored for the full French national team, has been chased by PSG, Real Madrid and many others in recents seasons.

Per the report, Rennes would accept an offer of just $37 million for Camavinga as they don’t want to risk losing him for nothing. Previously he was valued at over $100 million, so this is a bargain if the deal can be confirmed.

Camavinga’s form did take a dip last season, which led to him playing for France’s U21 side this summer instead of being at EURO 2020, but many believe his poor form was due to his uncertain future.

What would Camavinga’s arrival mean for Pogba, Donny van de Beek and some of United’s other central midfielders?

Well, it could allow Pogba to move on this summer as he too has just one year left on his current contract. Following his performances for France at EURO 2020, Pogba will have seen his transfer value rise but the arrival of Camavinga may not mean he will be sold.

That said, Camavinga would be a perfect replacement for Pogba and with the arrival of Jadon Sancho imminent too, United are building a talented young squad as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is pushing the owners to continue to invest.

Southampton set to lose Ings

Danny Ings, 28, has just one year left on his current deal at Southampton and according to The Athletic he’s turned down the offer of a new four-year contract which would make him the best-paid player in club history.

Ings’ situation has been clear for some time now as he clearly wants to test himself at a top six club once again. Following his injury issues at Liverpool, he’s done incredibly well to battle back and rebuild his career at hometown club Southampton.

However, the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham have all been linked with Ings.

He would cost around $25 million this summer, but is probably worth at least double that despite his injury record, so should Southampton cash in now?

There is an argument to be made that Saints should keep him and let him leave on a free next summer as his goals will almost certainly keep them in the Premier League for another season and that makes more sense, financially.

You cannot blame Ings for wanting to challenge for trophies and play in Europe and he clearly has the quality to do that after scoring 38 goals in 75 appearances for Southampton over the past two seasons.

The question for him is this: does he want to play week in, week out in the Premier League at Southampton? Or does he want to be a back-up striker for one of the big boys?

