Chasing Cristiano Ronaldo: Who will claim EURO 2020’s Golden Boot?

The clubhouse leader for the EURO 2020 Golden Boot race has his boots off and doesn’t know whether he’ll be required to claim his spoils.
Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo scored five goals in his side’s four-match EURO — three from the spot — and only one active player is within a goal of the world’s leading scorer.
Patrik Schick of Czechia met Ronaldo on five but with his goal against Denmark in the quarterfinal round, but CR7’s assist keeps him in the Golden Boot lead with just three total matches remaining on the docket.
All three players on four goals are done, while there’s a guarantee that at least one player will enter the final within two goals of the throne.
Denmark’s Kasper Dolberg joins England’s Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane as the leading acrive scorers in the tournament. Sterling is the only one of the bunch with an assist.
Spain’s Alvaro Morata, Pablo Sarabia, and Ferran Torres have two goals, with Torres and Sarabia carrying an assist each, while Italy’s Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne, Manuel Locatelli, and Matteo Pessina all have a pair of goals. Only Immobile has an assist in that bunch.
Denmark’s Joakim Maehle (two goals, assist) and Yussuf Poulsen (two goals) are also in unlikely but mentionable shouting distance.
So we’ll include players within a hat trick of CR7.
EURO 2020 Golden Boot leaderboard – leader and active players
*inactive
Five goals
Cristiano Ronaldo – Portugal* (holds assist tiebreaker over Schick)
Patrik Schick – Czech Republic
Three goals
Harry Kane – England
Raheem Sterling – England
Kasper Dolberg – Denmark
Two goals
Ciro Immobile – Italy
Manuel Locatelli – Italy
Joakim Maehle – Denmark
Alvaro Morata – Spain
Matteo Pessina – Italy
Yussuf Poulsen – Denmark
Pablo Sarabia – Spain
Ferran Torres – Spain