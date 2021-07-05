Chasing Cristiano Ronaldo: Who will claim EURO 2020’s Golden Boot?

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The clubhouse leader for the EURO 2020 Golden Boot race has his boots off and doesn’t know whether he’ll be required to claim his spoils.

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo scored five goals in his side’s four-match EURO — three from the spot — and only one active player is within a goal of the world’s leading scorer.

Patrik Schick of Czechia met Ronaldo on five but with his goal against Denmark in the quarterfinal round, but CR7’s assist keeps him in the Golden Boot lead with just three total matches remaining on the docket.

All three players on four goals are done, while there’s a guarantee that at least one player will enter the final within two goals of the throne.

Denmark’s Kasper Dolberg joins England’s Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane as the leading acrive scorers in the tournament. Sterling is the only one of the bunch with an assist.

Spain’s Alvaro Morata, Pablo Sarabia, and Ferran Torres have two goals, with Torres and Sarabia carrying an assist each, while Italy’s Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne, Manuel Locatelli, and Matteo Pessina all have a pair of goals. Only Immobile has an assist in that bunch.

Denmark’s Joakim Maehle (two goals, assist) and Yussuf Poulsen (two goals) are also in unlikely but mentionable shouting distance.

So we’ll include players within a hat trick of CR7.

EURO 2020 Golden Boot leaderboard – leader and active players

*inactive

Five goals

Cristiano Ronaldo – Portugal* (holds assist tiebreaker over Schick)

Patrik Schick – Czech Republic

Three goals

Harry Kane – England

Raheem Sterling – England

Kasper Dolberg – Denmark

Two goals

Ciro Immobile – Italy

Manuel Locatelli – Italy

Joakim Maehle – Denmark

Alvaro Morata – Spain

Matteo Pessina – Italy

Yussuf Poulsen – Denmark

Pablo Sarabia – Spain

Ferran Torres – Spain

