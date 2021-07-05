Kane in no rush to sort club future, praises Paratici, Nuno, Mourinho

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

England and Tottenham Hotspur forward Harry Kane gave an interview to TalkSport that lifts the lids on his hopes of winning EURO 2020 and his feelings on Spurs’ new hires Fabio Paritici and Nuno Espirito Santo.

Kane, 27, also left the door very much open to a Spurs return, though he’s clearly very focused on collecting some long-sought silverware after England beat Ukraine 4-0 in the quarterfinal round.

For it to come for England on English soil would be something special, Kane admitting, the forward a two-time League Cup runner-up and one-time Champions League runner-up with Spurs.

“I think it would mean everything,” Kane said about his first senior trophy coming with England at the European Championship, he told TalkSport.

“It has been so long, what 55 years, since we won something as a national side. Just to be a part of that history and put our stamp on history would be something we’d never forget. … We have a great opportunity now to achieve that. We have to grab it with both hands and not let it go.”

England will have to beat Denmark on Wednesday and then tangle with either Spain or Italy at Wembley on Sunday.

Would an England title take some of the desperation out of his search for more silverware, which is a big reason Kane has been tipped to depart Spurs? It’s not a big leap to say Tottenham has plenty of reasons to hope England wins EURO.

But even if England bows out at midweek, don’t expect resolution on his future at Tottenham any time soon, though he did express happiness at high praise from new Spurs sporting director Fabio Paratici and also issued respectful words about new Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo.

We’re talking about at least three weeks, which may bode well for Spurs’ fans hopes of keeping Kane in North London (admitting, of course, that his agent will have been speaking to plenty of people all tournament long).

“Of course as a player you want to be wanted, you want to feel like you’re loved, which I do,” Kane said. “I haven’t had the chance to talk to any of these people yet. I’m sure we’ll get to know each other after the tournament, have a phone call or two once I get a week or two of holiday.”

Kane also had complimentary words for Jose Mourinho, now the boss at AS Roma, as the ex-Spurs manager and the club’s current star forward maintain a good relationship.

When you read Kane’s appreciation for Mourinho and remember that Spurs fired the trophy-hunting boss days before a final, it makes sense that Kane’s frustrations came to a boil at the end of the Premier League season.

But now he’s removed from that time and perhaps change will be viewed as less of an attraction and more of upheaval, especially if Spurs can land some influential transfers in the interim.

It won’t hurt Tottenham’s hopes that Espirito Santo has already built a Premier League attack around a star center forward (Raul Jimenez) and that Spurs now have a sporting director pulling the strings.

If it comes home, will he stay home?

