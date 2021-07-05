Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Premier League transfers are in full flow, as the summer window is open and deals galore are happening.

Schedule for 2021-22 season

With that in mind, it is time to focus on the ins and outs, as some Premier League clubs are spending big, while plenty are making shrewd moves in the market.

Loan deals, swap deals and waiting for the right moment to sign a player are going to be big this summer, and there will be a flurry of deals late in July and early August when players return from international duty with multiple tournaments taking place.

All eyes will be on Harry Kane, Erling Haaland and Jack Grealish, among many others, to see where they end up.

Full highlights, analysis of 2020-21 season

Below are all of the transfer deals in and out of Premier League clubs during the summer transfer window so far.

We will update this as and when deals are confirmed by the Premier League and its clubs.

Premier League transfers, summer 2021

Arsenal

Out

David Luiz (released)

Levi Laing (released)

Joseph Olowu (released)

Luke Plange (released)

Jason Sraha (released)

Trae Coyle (Lausanne–Sport)

Zech Medley (KV Oostende)

Mark McGuinness (Cardiff)

Dinos Mavropanos (Stuttgart) Loan

Daniel Ballard (Millwall) Loan

Daniel Oyegoke (Brentford)

Ben Sheaf (Coventry City)

Matt Smith (Doncaster) Loan

Aston Villa

In

Emiliano Buendia (Norwich)

Ashley Young (Inter Milan)

Out

Ahmed El Mohamady (released)

Neil Taylor (released)

Tom Heaton (Man Utd)

Lewis Brunt (released)

Brad Burton (released)

Jack Clarke (released)

Charlie Farr (released)

Ben Guy (released)

Callum Rowe (released)

Harrison Sohna (released)

Michael Tait (released)

Jake Walker (released)

Bjorn Engels (Royal Antwerp)

Brentford

In

Nathan Young-Coombes (Rangers)

Dom Jefferies (Salisbury)

Daniel Oyegoke (Arsenal)

Jude Russell (Crystal Palace)

Out

Jared Thompson (released)

Kane O’Connor (released)

Aubrel Koutsimouka (released)

Julien Carre (released)

Henrik Dalsgaard (Midtjylland)

Luke Daniels (released)

Emiliano Marcondes (released)

Ellery Balcombe (Burton Albion) Loan

Brighton and Hove Albion

In

Jeremy Sarmiento (Benfica)

Gary Dicker (Kilmarnock)

Out

Jose Izquierdo (released)

Teddy Jenks (Aberdeen) Loan

Davy Propper (PSV)

Alex Cochrane (Hearts) Loan

Jan Mlakar (Hajduk Split)

Bernardo (Red Bull Salzburg)

Burnley

In

Nathan Collins (Stoke)

Mark Helm (Man Utd)

Jacob Bedeau (Scunthorpe)

Out

Robbie Brady (released)

Connor Barrett (released)

Jordan Cropper (released)

Ismail Diallo (released)

Marcel Elva-Fountaine (released)

Arman Taranis (released)

Matty Rain (released)

Mace Goodridge (released)

Ryan Cooney (Morecambe)

Joel Mumbongo (Accrington Stanley) Loan

Ben Gibson (Norwich)

Chelsea

Out

Willy Caballero (released)

Jamal Blackman (released)

Pierre Ekwah Elimby (West Ham)

Fikayo Tomori (AC Milan)

Izzy Brown (Preston North End)

Levi Colwill (Huddersfield Town) Loan

Nathan Baxter (Hull) Loan

Charlie Wiggett (Newcastle)

Billy Gilmour (Norwich) Loan

Victor Moses (Spartak Moscow)

Crystal Palace

In

Jacob Montes (Georgetown University)

Everton

Out

Theo Walcott (Southampton)

Matthew Pennington (Shrewsbury Town) Free

Joshua King (released)

Yannick Bolasie (released)

Muhamed Besic (released)

Josh Bowler (released)

Dennis Adeniran (released)

Con Ouzounidis (released)

Callum Connolly (released)

Bobby Carroll (released)

Daniel Lowey (released)

Jack McIntyre (released)

Dylan Thompson (released)

Leeds United

In

Amari Miller (Birmingham City)

Jack Harrison (Man City)

Out

Gaetano Berardi (released)

Ouasim Bouy (released)

Barry Douglas (released)

Cole Gibbon (released)

Niklas Haugland (released)

Eunan O’Kane (released)

Matthew Turner (released)

Ryan Edmondson (Fleetwood) Loan

Oliver Casey (Blackpool)

Kun Temenuzhkov (Real Union) Loan

Rafa Mujica (Las Palmas)

Alfie McCalmont (Morecambe) Loan

Ezgjan Alioski (released)

Leicester City

In

Patson Daka (Red Bull Salzburg)

Boubakary Soumare (Lille)

Out

Christian Fuchs (Charlotte)

Matty James (released)

Wes Morgan (retired)

Josh Knight (Peterborough United)

Liverpool

In

Ibrahima Konate (RB Leipzig)

Out

Liam Coyle (released)

Joe Hardy (released)

Abdi Sharif (released)

Jack Walls (released)

Adam Lewis (Livingston) Loan

Georginio Wijnaldum (PSG) Free

Sepp van den Berg (Preston) Loan

Remi Savage (Newcastle)

Paul Glatzel (Tranmere Rovers) Loan

Kamil Grabara (FC Copenhagen)

Manchester City

Out

Sergio Aguero (Barcelona) Free

Eric Garcia (Barcelona) Free

Louie Moulden (Wolves) Free

Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Anderlecht) Loan

James Strafford (Accrington Stanley) Loan

Gavin Bazunu (Portsmouth) Loan

Lewis Fiorini (Lincoln) Loan

Jack Harrison (Leeds)

Manchester United

In

Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) (Subject to medical)

Tom Heaton (Aston Villa)

Out

Sergio Romero (released)

Joel Pereira (released)

Jacob Carney (released)

Iestyn Hughes (released)

Arnau Puigmal (released)

Max Taylor (released)

Aliou Traore (released)

Nathan Bishop (Mansfield Town) Loan

Johan Guadagno (FC Copenhagen)

Mark Helm (Burnley)

Reece Devine (St Johnstone) Loan

Newcastle United

In

Charlie Wiggett (Chelsea)

Remi Savage (Liverpool)

Cameron Ferguson (Tranmere Rovers)

Out

Owen Bailey (released)

Oliver Walters (released)

Jude Swailes (released)

Yannick Toure (released)

Oliver Marshall (released)

Ludwig Francillette (released)

Florent Indalecio (released)

Kyle Scott (released)

George Rounsfell (released)

Lucas Gamblin (released)

Lewis Brannen (released)

Tom Midgley (released)

Josh Gilchrist (released)

Josh Harrison (released)

Tai Ebanks (released)

Norwich City

In

Kenny Coker (Southend)

Milot Rashica (Werder Bremen)

Angus Gunn (Southampton)

Flynn Clarke (Peterborough)

Ben Gibson (Burnley)

Dimitris Giannoulis (PAOK)

Billy Gilmour (Chelsea) Loan

Out

Alex Tettey (released)

Mario Vrancic (released)

Jordan Thomas (released)

Zach Dronfield (released)

William Hondermarck (released)

Louis Lomas (released)

Ethen Vaughan (released)

Emiliano Buendia (Aston Villa)

Philip Heise (Karlsruher)

Reece McAlear (Inverness Caledonian Thistle) Loan

Orjan Nyland (released)

Moritz Leitner (released)

Marco Stiepermann (released)

Josh Martin (MK Dons) Loan

Daniel Barden (Livingston) Loan

Sebastian Soto (Porto) Loan

Southampton

In

Theo Walcott (Everton)

Romain Perraud (Brest)

Out

Ryan Bertrand (released)

Jake Hesketh (released)

Josh Sims (released)

David Agbontohoma (released)

Lucas Defise (released)

Pascal Kpohomouh (released)

Kingsley Latham (released)

Kameron Ledwidge (released)

James Morris (released)

Thomas O’Connor (released)

Tommy Scott (released)

Wesley Hoedt (Anderlecht)

Kayne Ramsey (Crewe)

Angus Gunn (Norwich)

Jake Vokins (Ross County) Loan

Tottenham Hotspur

Out

Danny Rose (Watford) Free

Paulo Gazzaniga (released)

Enock Asante (released)

Chay Cooper (released)

Keenan Ferguson (released)

George Marsh (released)

Rodel Richards (released)

Jack Roles (released)

Aaron Skinner (released)

Kazaiah Sterling (released)

Shilow Tracey (released)

Juan Foyth (Villarreal)

Watford

In

Kwadwo Baah (Rochdale)

Mattie Pollock (Grimsby Town)

Imran Louza (FC Nantes)

Ashley Fletcher (Middlesbrough) Free

Danny Rose (Spurs) Free

Emmanuel Dennis (Club Brugge)

Out

Achraf Lazaar (released)

Carlos Sanchez (released)

Jerome Sinclair (released)

Mamadou M’Baye (released)

Ben Wilmot (Stoke City)

Ignacio Pussetto (Udinese) Loan

West Ham United

In

Thierry Nevers (Reading)

Pierre Ekwah Elimby (Chelsea)

Armstrong Oko-Flex (Celtic) Free

Out

Oladapo Afolayan (Bolton)

Fabian Balbuena (released)

Sean Adarkwa (released)

Olatunji Akinola (released)

Samuel Caiger (released)

Alfie Lewis (released)

Joshua Okotcha (released)

Joseph Anang (Stevenage) Loan

Wolverhampton Wanderers

In

Yerson Mosquera (Atletico Nacional)

Louie Moulden (Manchester City) Free

Francisco Trincao (Barcelona) Loan

Out

Sadou Diallo (released)

Cyriaque Mayounga (released)

Hong Wan (released)

Toti Gomes (Grasshoppers) Loan

