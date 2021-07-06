Bonucci brands Italy – Spain ‘toughest game I’ve ever played’

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Leonardo Bonucci has played quite a bit of football, but nothing quite like Italy’s EURO 2020 semifinal win over Spain.

The Italians led 1-0 over posession-lording Spain when Alvaro Morata scored to force extra time, but it would take penalties to divide the sides.

And despite 34 years on this earth with over 100 caps for Italy and almost 600 in club play, Bonucci is issuing high praise for the scrap he just endured in London.

“This is the toughest game I have ever played,” Bonucci said, via Football-Italia. “I congratulate Spain for what they showed, but once again this Italy showed heart, determination and the ability to push through difficult moments and the lottery of penalties rewarded us,” Bonucci told RAI Sport.

“The victory you suffer for is always the most enjoyable one.”

If you’re thinking to yourself that Bonucci must be the best at locker room speeches, well…

“Now there’s one more centimeter to go. Just one more centimeter…. It’s incredible what we are doing, we mustn’t feel sated.”

Italy is going to be favored against Denmark but perhaps not England with the game in London.

