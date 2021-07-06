The 2021 Copa America has been held in Brazil after it was delayed from last summer, and then moved from former co-hosts Colombia and Argentina.
It was moved from the former due to ongoing political unrest, while the latter has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.
That saw Brazil step in at the last minute to host the tournament, but that doesn’t mean players and staff are particularly happy about the tournament taking place.
Five stadiums in four Brazilian cities will host the tournament, with the Maracana and Estadio Nilson Santos in Rio, plus the Estadio Nacional Mane Garrincha in Brasilia, Arena Pantanal in Cuiaba and the Estadio Olimpico in Goiania.
The Selecao are favorites for the tournament, while Lionel Messi aims to win his first-ever major trophy for the Albiceleste as time is ticking on his career. So many Premier League stars will be on show for Brazil and Argentina, so this is always a tournament to keep a close eye on.
Elsewhere, the likes of Uruguay, Colombia, and Chile have all looked dangerous, but the traditional powers will fancy their chances of being crowned champions of South America.
These 10 teams know each other extremely well as they are currently doing battle in 2022 World Cup qualifying too. This should be epic.
Below is everything you need to know for Copa America with the schedule, groups, betting odds, predictions, how to watch info and more.
How to watch, stream
When: June 13 to July 10
TV Channel/Stream: Fox Sports and Univision
Live updates, stats: Online via NBCSports.com
Copa America betting odds – full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet
Outright winners
Brazil: -180
Argentina: +185
Colombia: +1000
Copa America – Group stage schedule (all kick off times ET)
Sunday, June 13
Brazil 3-0 Venezuela
Colombia 1-0 Ecuador
Monday, June 14
Argentina 1-1 Chile
Paraguay 3-1 Bolivia
Thursday, June 17
Colombia 0-0 Venezuela
Brazil 4-0 Peru
Friday, June 18
Chile 1-0 Bolivia
Argentina 1-0 Uruguay
Sunday, June 20
Venezuela 2-2 Ecuador
Colombia 1-2 Peru
Monday, June 21
Uruguay 1-1 Chile
Argentina 1-0 Paraguay
Wednesday, June 23
Ecuador 2-2 Peru
Brazil 2-1 Colombia – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Thursday, June 24
Bolivia 0-2 Uruguay
Chile 0-2 Paraguay
Sunday, June 27
Brazil 1-1 Ecuador
Venezuela 0-1 Peru
Monday, June 28
Uruguay 1-0 Paraguay
Bolivia 1-4 Argentina
Knockout round schedule
Quarterfinals
Friday, July 2
Match 21: Peru 3-3 Paraguay (Peru wins 4-3 on pens)
Match 22: Brazil 1-0 Chile
Saturday, July 3
Match 23: Uruguay 0-0 Colombia (Colombia wins 4-2 on pens)
Match 24: Argentina 3-0 Ecuador
Semifinals
Monday, July 5
Match 25: Brazil 1-0 Peru
Tuesday, July 6
Match 26: Argentina v. Colombia – 9pm ET
Third-place match
Friday, July 9
Match 27: Loser Match 26 v Peru – 8pm ET
Final
Saturday, July 10
Match 28: Winner Match 26 v Loser Match 25 – 8pm ET
Copa America predictions – JPW’s group stage predictions
Group A
1. Argentina
2. Uruguay
3. Chile
4. Paraguay
5. Bolivia
Group B
1. Brazil
2. Colombia
3. Peru
4. Ecuador
5. Venezuela