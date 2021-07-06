EURO 2020 semifinals: How to watch Italy – Spain; schedule, predictions, odds

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 6, 2021, 2:02 PM EDT
EURO 2020 has been a heck of a show this summer, with games held in cities across Europe to celebrate the tournament’s 60th anniversary.

And we are now at the semifinal stage and it is absolutely riveting.

With the tournament delayed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the situation has changed quite a bit for some of these teams.

The likes of France, Spain, Belgium, Germany and England are still among the favorites, while the likes of the Netherlands and Portugal have dropped off a little in recent months but have shown how dangerous they can be.

Dark horses galore include Italy, Denmark and Wales, while first-timers Finland and North Macedonia were fun to have around in the group stage, so too were Hungary and Scotland. But now, 24 have been reduced to four.

From Kylian Mbappe to Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Kane to Robert Lewandowski and Gareth Bale to Kevin de Bruyne, stars will shine across Europe this summer.

11 stadiums across 11 difference European countries will host games, with Wembley Stadium also hosting the semifinals and finals, plus games played in Glasgow, Seville, Budapest, Munich, Copenhagen, Baku, St Petersburg, Amsterdam, Bucharest and Rome.

Latest EURO 2020 news

EURO 2020
Ranking the EURO 2020 teams
England - Denmark
Projected England starting lineup v. Denmark; team news
Photo by Burak Akbulut/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Chasing Cristiano Ronaldo: Who will claim EURO 2020’s Golden Boot?

Below is the full schedule, plus betting odds, stream links, TV schedule and everything else you need for the European Championships.

How to watch, stream

When: June 11 to July 11
TV Channel/Stream: ESPN and ESPN+
Live updates, stats: Online via NBCSports.com

Betting odds – full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet

EURO 2020 semifinals

Italy (+145) | Spain (+195) | Draw (+215)
England (-139) | Denmark (+400) | Draw (+255)

EURO 2020 outright winner

England: +150
Italy: +210
Spain: +260
Denmark: +900

Live analysis from Wembley for Italy – Spain: By Joe Prince-Wright

Guys, there are a lot of Italian fans here at Wembley. Like, a lot.

The team news is in and Italy have brought in Emerson Palmeri for the injured Leonard Spinazzola. Losing the wing-back is a huge blow, but Emerson is a reliable defender and will do a good job.

The big team news is from Spain, as Alvaro Morata is dropped and Oyarzabal replaces him. Olmo comes in for the injured Sarabia in a new-look attack for Spain.

Welcome to a lively Wembley! The first semifinal should be a beauty as European heavyweights Italy and Spain collide, with the winner facing either England or Denmark on Sunday in the final, back here at Wembley.

Here’s the scene outside the stadium in London, as Italian fans definitely outnumber the Spanish fans here. There is lots of singing and a brilliant atmosphere.

 

EURO 2020 – Knockout round schedule (all kick off times ET)

Semifinals

Tuesday, July 6

Match 49: Italy v Spain – 3pm ET (London)

Wednesday, July 7

Match 50: England v Denmark – 3pm ET (London)

Final

Sunday, July 11

Match 51: Winner match 49 v Winner match 50 – 3pm ET (London)

EURO 2020 predictions – JPW’s knockout round predictions

Round of 16

Denmark beat Wales – CORRECT
Italy beat Austria – CORRECT
Belgium beat Portugal – CORRECT
Netherlands beat Czech Republic – WRONG
France beat Switzerland – WRONG
Spain beat Croatia – CORRECT
England beat Germany – CORRECT
Sweden beat Ukraine – WRONG

Quarterfinals

Belgium beat Italy – WRONG
Spain beat Switzerland – CORRECT
England beat Ukraine – CORRECT
Denmark beat Czech Republic – CORRECT

Semifinals

Italy beat Spain (2-1)
England beat Denmark (3-1)

Final

England beat Italy

Group stage, last 16 results and analysis

Friday, June 11

Turkey 0-3 Italy (Rome) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Saturday, June 12

Wales 1-1 Switzerland (Baku) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Finland 1-0 Denmark (Copenhagen) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Belgium 3-0 Russia (St. Petersburg) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday, June 13

England 1-0 Croatia (London) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Austria 3-1 North Macedonia (Bucharest) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Netherlands 3-2 Ukraine (Amsterdam) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Monday, June 14

Scotland 0-2 Czech Republic (Glasgow) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Poland 1-2 Slovakia (St. Petersburg) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Spain 0-0 Sweden (Seville) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Tuesday, June 15

Hungary 0-3 Portugal (Budapest) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
France 1-0 Germany (Munich) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Wednesday, June 16

Finland 0-1 Russia (St. Petersburg) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Turkey 0-2 Wales (Baku) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Italy 3-0 Switzerland (Rome) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Thursday, June 17

Ukraine 2-1 North Macedonia (Bucharest) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Denmark 1-2 Belgium (Copenhagen) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Netherlands 2-0 Austria (Amsterdam) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Friday, June 18

Sweden 1-0 Slovakia (St. Petersburg) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Croatia 1-1 Czech Republic (Glasgow) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
England 0-0 Scotland (London) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Saturday, June 19

Hungary 1-1 France (Budapest) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Portugal 2-4 Germany (Munich) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Spain 1-1 Poland (Seville) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday, June 20

Italy 1-0 Wales (Rome) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Switzerland 3-1 Turkey (Baku) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Monday, June 21

North Macedonia 0-3 Netherlands (Amsterdam) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Ukraine 0-1 Austria (Bucharest) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Finland 0-2 Belgium (St. Petersburg) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Russia 1-4 Denmark (Copenhagen) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Tuesday, June 22

Croatia 3-1 Scotland (Glasgow) –RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Czech Republic 0-1 England  (London) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Wednesday, June 23

Slovakia 0-5 Spain (Seville) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Sweden 3-2 Poland (St. Petersburg) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Germany 2-2 Hungary (Munich) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Portugal 2-2 France (Budapest) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Round of 16

Saturday, June 26

Italy 2-1 (AET) Austria (London) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Wales 0-4 Denmark (Amsterdam) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday, June 27

Belgium 1-0 Portugal (Seville) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Netherlands 0-2 Czech Republic (Budapest) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Monday, June 28

France 3-3 (4-5 PKs) Switzerland (Bucharest) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Croatia 3-5 (AET) Spain (Copenhagen) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Tuesday, June 29

Match 43: Sweden 1-2 (AET) Ukraine (Glasgow) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Match 44: England 2-0 Germany (London) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Quarterfinals

Friday, July 2

Switzerland 1-1 (1-3 PKs) Spain (St. Petersburg) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Belgium 1-2 Italy (Munich) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Saturday, July 3

Czech Republic 1-2 Denmark (Baku) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Ukraine 0-4 England (Rome) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

EURO 2020 predictions – JPW’s group stage predictions

Group A

1. Italy
2. Switzerland
3. Wales
4. Turkey

Group B

1. Belgium
2. Denmark
3. Finland
4. Russia

Group C

1. Netherlands
2. Austria
3. Ukraine
4. North Macedonia

Group D

1. England
2. Czech Republic
3. Croatia
4. Scotland

Group E

1. Spain
2. Poland
3. Sweden
4. Slovakia

Group F

1. France
2. Portugal
3. Germany
4. Hungary