EURO 2020 has been a heck of a show this summer, with games held in cities across Europe to celebrate the tournament’s 60th anniversary.

And we are now at the semifinal stage and it is absolutely riveting.

With the tournament delayed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the situation has changed quite a bit for some of these teams.

The likes of France , Spain, Belgium , Germany and England are still among the favorites, while the likes of the Netherlands and Portugal have dropped off a little in recent months but have shown how dangerous they can be.

Dark horses galore include Italy, Denmark and Wales , while first-timers Finland and North Macedonia were fun to have around in the group stage, so too were Hungary and Scotland . But now, 24 have been reduced to four.

From Kylian Mbappe to Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Kane to Robert Lewandowski and Gareth Bale to Kevin de Bruyne, stars will shine across Europe this summer.

11 stadiums across 11 difference European countries will host games, with Wembley Stadium also hosting the semifinals and finals, plus games played in Glasgow, Seville, Budapest, Munich, Copenhagen, Baku, St Petersburg, Amsterdam, Bucharest and Rome.

Below is the full schedule, plus betting odds, stream links, TV schedule and everything else you need for the European Championships.

How to watch, stream

When: June 11 to July 11

TV Channel/Stream: ESPN and ESPN+

Live updates, stats: Online via NBCSports.com

Betting odds – full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet

EURO 2020 semifinals

Italy (+145) | Spain (+195) | Draw (+215)

England (-139) | Denmark (+400) | Draw (+255)

EURO 2020 outright winner

England: +150

Italy: +210

Spain: +260

Denmark: +900

Live analysis from Wembley for Italy – Spain: By Joe Prince-Wright

Penalty kicks here at Wembley. Both teams in a huddle. The tension is incredible in the air here. Huge groans from both sets of fans at the final whistle in extra time. Here we go then… #ITA or #ESP to win on penalties and reach #EURO2020 final? pic.twitter.com/Ko4vS6H848 — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) July 6, 2021

Not a lot happened in the first half of extra time. Spain look better and have the momentum. My word this is tense. But I love it.

Extra time kicks off! That was an absorbing 90 minutes of football here at Wembley. Both 45 minutes flew by. These teams are full of quality and have had chances galore. Two heavyweights slugging it out for a place in the final. Sublime. Just the way it should be.

🔥 ALVARO MORATA 🔥 Moments after missing a big chance, the Spain substitute (who was benched for this game) plays a great give-and-go and slots home. Incredible resilience from Morata. He never, ever gives up. #ITA 1-1 #ESP #EURO2020 🎥 @TUDNUSA pic.twitter.com/RdCNqylC3M — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) July 6, 2021

GOALLLL! Great give and go by Morata with Olmo and he slots home. Spain equalize late on and a huge section of Wembley goes bonkers. Wow. What a moment. What an equalizer late on.

Amongst all that, Alvaro Morata and Domenico Berardi have come on for Spain and Italy respectively.

CLOSE! Somehow Spain aren’t level. Oyarzabal misses a free header, but looked like he was offside to save his considerable blushes. Then Olmo lashed a low shot wide. At the other end Berrardi is denied.

WHAT. A. GOAL. WHAT. A. COUNTER. Federico Chiesa with a beauty for Italy.

GOALLLLL! Federico Chiesa. What a goal. What a counter. Brilliant from Donnarumma, Insigne and Immobile. Sublime finish from Chiesa. Wembley just went absolutely bonkers in front of me. Italy in dreamland!#ITA 1-0 #ESP #EURO2020 🎥 @TUDNUSA pic.twitter.com/o0YFavDWUD — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) July 6, 2021

SO CLOSE! This semifinal is really coming to life. Two great chances in the space of a few seconds. At one end Oyarzabal sets up Busquets but he curls inches over from the edge of the box. Then Italy break but Chiesa’s shot saved by Unai Simon. Cue two big ‘ooooffff’s’ from the crowd here at Wembley.

CHANCE! Second half has started brightly here, with Olmo crossing towards Torres but Di Lorenzo clears. End to end start to this half.

Half time here at Wembley: That first half went so quickly. Italy causing problems down their left flank, but Spain have come close through Dani Olmo and Pedri is running the show in midfield. What a brilliant game.

CROSSBAR! Emerson Palmieri, who has been brilliant, clips the crossbar with a drive at the near post after surging forward once again. The Chelsea left back is doing his best Leonardo Spinazzola impression.

SAVE! Dani Olmo is denied by Donnarumma, who initially gave the ball away after a loose clearance. Spain looking dangerous, but lacking that clinical edge once again.

CHANCE! Big chance for Italy. Unai Simon comes off his line again, but Emerson beats him to it and the ball finds its way to Barella. He cuts it back onto his left, but Spain clear.

Pedri is running the show here. That is all.

CHANCE! First big chance of the game arrives, and it goes to Spain. Pedri turns and plays a lovely ball in to Orayzabal, but he can’t control the pass. He was clean through. What a chance for Spain early on.

❤️🏟🙌 Wembley looking majestic here in the evening sunshine! Italy. Spain. Semifinal. Fans. Does it get much better than this!?!? #ITA #ESP #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/KkJZvr2xlf — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) July 6, 2021

Guys, there are a lot of Italian fans here at Wembley. Like, a lot. This is very close to a home game for Italy.

The team news is in and Italy have brought in Emerson Palmeri for the injured Leonard Spinazzola. Losing the wing-back is a huge blow, but Emerson is a reliable defender and will do a good job.

The big team news is from Spain, as Alvaro Morata is dropped and Oyarzabal replaces him. Olmo comes in for the injured Sarabia in a new-look attack for Spain.

🚨 OFICIAL | ¡¡TENEMOS LA ALINEACIÓN INICIAL PARA LAS SEMIS!! 👥 Estos son los once jugadores elegidos por @LUISENRIQUE21 para este derbi mediterráneo por un billete en la final de la #EURO2020. 👏🏻 ¿ESTÁIS LISTOS, AFICIÓN? ¡¡VAMOOOOOS!! 🆚 #ITA – #ESP #SomosEspaña pic.twitter.com/Oi4dyDPdvv — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) July 6, 2021

Welcome to a lively Wembley! The first semifinal should be a beauty as European heavyweights Italy and Spain collide, with the winner facing either England or Denmark on Sunday in the final, back here at Wembley.

Here’s the scene outside the stadium in London, as Italian fans definitely outnumber the Spanish fans here. There is lots of singing and a brilliant atmosphere.

🙌🔥🚨 Welcome to Wembley! Soak up the atmosphere with me here as fans from Italy and Spain descend on London for this massiveeeee #EURO2020 semifinal. I’ll have you covered for everything on #ITA v #ESP, which promises to be an epic encounter ➡️ https://t.co/ho1920RYPp pic.twitter.com/DPtncXDVSo — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) July 6, 2021

🙌🔥❤️ The scene here outside Wembley ahead of Italy v Spain, a massive semifinal. Great atmosphere building here in London! #ITA #ESP #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/O9Rj4I0qTC — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) July 6, 2021

🔥🙌❤️ Italy and Spain fans having a singing battle here outside Wembley before the HUGE #EURO2020 semifinal today. #ITA #ESP pic.twitter.com/bp9EjNGZ1D — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) July 6, 2021

EURO 2020 – Knockout round schedule (all kick off times ET)

Semifinals

Tuesday, July 6

Match 49: Italy v Spain – 3pm ET (London)

Wednesday, July 7

Match 50: England v Denmark – 3pm ET (London)

Final

Sunday, July 11

Match 51: Winner match 49 v Winner match 50 – 3pm ET (London)

EURO 2020 predictions – JPW’s knockout round predictions

Round of 16

Denmark beat Wales – CORRECT

Italy beat Austria – CORRECT

Belgium beat Portugal – CORRECT

Netherlands beat Czech Republic – WRONG

France beat Switzerland – WRONG

Spain beat Croatia – CORRECT

England beat Germany – CORRECT

Sweden beat Ukraine – WRONG

Quarterfinals

Belgium beat Italy – WRONG

Spain beat Switzerland – CORRECT

England beat Ukraine – CORRECT

Denmark beat Czech Republic – CORRECT

Semifinals

Italy beat Spain (2-1)

England beat Denmark (3-1)

Final

England beat Italy

Group stage, last 16 results and analysis

Friday, June 11

Turkey 0-3 Italy (Rome) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Saturday, June 12

Wales 1-1 Switzerland (Baku) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Finland 1-0 Denmark (Copenhagen) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Belgium 3-0 Russia (St. Petersburg) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday, June 13

England 1-0 Croatia (London) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Austria 3-1 North Macedonia (Bucharest) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Netherlands 3-2 Ukraine (Amsterdam) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Monday, June 14

Scotland 0-2 Czech Republic (Glasgow) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Poland 1-2 Slovakia (St. Petersburg) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Spain 0-0 Sweden (Seville) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Tuesday, June 15

Hungary 0-3 Portugal (Budapest) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

France 1-0 Germany (Munich) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Wednesday, June 16

Finland 0-1 Russia (St. Petersburg) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Turkey 0-2 Wales (Baku) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Italy 3-0 Switzerland (Rome) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Thursday, June 17

Ukraine 2-1 North Macedonia (Bucharest) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Denmark 1-2 Belgium (Copenhagen) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Netherlands 2-0 Austria (Amsterdam) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Friday, June 18

Sweden 1-0 Slovakia (St. Petersburg) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Croatia 1-1 Czech Republic (Glasgow) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

England 0-0 Scotland (London) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Saturday, June 19

Hungary 1-1 France (Budapest) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Portugal 2-4 Germany (Munich) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Spain 1-1 Poland (Seville) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday, June 20

Italy 1-0 Wales (Rome) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Switzerland 3-1 Turkey (Baku) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Monday, June 21

North Macedonia 0-3 Netherlands (Amsterdam) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Ukraine 0-1 Austria (Bucharest) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Finland 0-2 Belgium (St. Petersburg) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Russia 1-4 Denmark (Copenhagen) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Tuesday, June 22

Croatia 3-1 Scotland (Glasgow) –RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Czech Republic 0-1 England (London) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Wednesday, June 23

Slovakia 0-5 Spain (Seville) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Sweden 3-2 Poland (St. Petersburg) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Germany 2-2 Hungary (Munich) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Portugal 2-2 France (Budapest) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Round of 16

Saturday, June 26

Italy 2-1 (AET) Austria (London) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Wales 0-4 Denmark (Amsterdam) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday, June 27

Belgium 1-0 Portugal (Seville) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Netherlands 0-2 Czech Republic (Budapest) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Monday, June 28

France 3-3 (4-5 PKs) Switzerland (Bucharest) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Croatia 3-5 (AET) Spain (Copenhagen) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Tuesday, June 29

Match 43: Sweden 1-2 (AET) Ukraine (Glasgow) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Match 44: England 2-0 Germany (London) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Quarterfinals

Friday, July 2

Switzerland 1-1 (1-3 PKs) Spain (St. Petersburg) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Belgium 1-2 Italy (Munich) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Saturday, July 3

Czech Republic 1-2 Denmark (Baku) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Ukraine 0-4 England (Rome) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

EURO 2020 predictions – JPW’s group stage predictions

Group A

1. Italy

2. Switzerland

3. Wales

4. Turkey

Group B

1. Belgium

2. Denmark

3. Finland

4. Russia

Group C

1. Netherlands

2. Austria

3. Ukraine

4. North Macedonia

Group D

1. England

2. Czech Republic

3. Croatia

4. Scotland

Group E

1. Spain

2. Poland

3. Sweden

4. Slovakia

Group F

1. France

2. Portugal

3. Germany

4. Hungary

