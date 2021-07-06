Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

As things stand Lionel Messi is no longer a Barcelona player.

But it appears that the Spanish giants will rectify that very soon.

Messi, 34, is out of contract as of July 1 and is currently a free agent, but talks have been ongoing about extending his 21-year stay at the Nou Camp.

Speaking to outlet La Sexta, Barcelona president Joan Laporta has confirmed that talks are going smoothly.

“Everything is going well for Leo Messi’s contract,” Laporta said.

It is believed that Messi will officially sign the new deal when he finishes the Copa America with Argentina. Messi has captained La Albiceleste to the semifinals of the tournament where they face Colombia.

With the financial details are pretty much sorted, other reports suggest it is a matter of ‘when not if’ the deal is announced.

A favorable solution for all involved?

This is what pretty much everyone wanted.

Messi threatened to move on multiple times over the last 12 months, and before that, but with former president Josep Bartomeu out and Joan Laporte re-elected to try and solve the huge financial problems at Barcelona, things are turning around.

With Sergio Aguero, Eric Garcia and Memphis Depay already signed by Barca this summer, Ronald Koeman is starting to build a stronger squad. He needs Messi to stay to turn Barca into legit contenders for La Liga and the UEFA Champions League, but Barca are finally starting to rebuild their squad.

Last season they finished in third place but were in the La Liga title race until the last week of the season and they were knocked out of the Champions League at the last 16 stage after a masterclass from Kylian Mbappe.

Messi continues to defy logic, and his age, on a weekly basis and it never really seemed likely that he would leave Barcelona. He was linked with moves to Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and New York City FC and Inter Miami CF in MLS, but for now all signs point towards Messi extending his legendary career at Barcelona.

There’s no doubt he will end up in MLS in the future but for now he wants more trophies at Barcelona.

