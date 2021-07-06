WATCH: Chiesa’s beautiful shot gives Italy lead in EURO 2020 semifinal

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It was a goal fit to deliver a berth in a European Championship final, but Federico Chiesa’s match-opening goal for Italy versus Spain in a EURO 2020 semifinal on Tuesday wouldn’t go the distance.

The Juventus star and former Fiorentina phenom burst down the pitch, his motor never stopped as he latched onto a loose ball and put Italy up 1-0 at the hour mark at Wembley Stadium in London.

His goalkeeper, Gianluigi Donnarumma, started the counterattack with a quick release and that distribution led to the Spanish keeper Unai Simon is a state of helplessness as Chiesa sent an arrow into the side netting.

So Chiesa had appeared to get a famous winner in the same year he scored the winning goal for Juventus as The Old Lady beat Atalanta in the Coppa Italia Final.

But Alvaro Morata and Dani Olmo found Spain’s equalizer within 20 minutes when the former started and finished a 1-2 move with the latter, and the match went into extra time.

CHIESAAAAA 😱 A GOAL FOR ALL OF ITALY 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/7NXVrFIwKE — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 6, 2021

