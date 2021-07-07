Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

LONDON — The England – Denmark player ratings were tough to dish out in a tight, tense EURO 2020 semifinal at Wembley.

England prevailed in extra time as an own goal and a Harry Kane penalty kick rebound cancelled out Mikkel Damsgaard’s fantastic free kick.

That means Gareth Southgate’s side are in their first major final since 1966, as Denmark’s fairytale run to the final four was ended.

Check out the England – Denmark player ratings below in full.

England player ratings

Jordan Pickford: 6 – Couple of giveaways in the first half, but settled down. Damsgaard’s free kick was a beauty, but some may say it was too central? Tipped Braithwaite’s shot wide in extra time.

Kyle Walker: 8 – Excellent to recover the ball time and time again. His pace helped England clean up Denmark’s counters. What a display.

John Stones: 7 – His extremely steady tournaments continues. Wasn’t able to play as many forward passes due to pressure.

Harry Maguire: 7 – Almost headed home but a superb save denied him. Dominant and surged out of the back. Booked and had to walk the tightrope.

Luke Shaw: 7 – Always an option on the left and some lovely flicks, runs and passes.

Declan Rice: 6 – Did his best to keep England ticking over, but was a tough battle with Hojbjerg and Delaney. It was probably a battle they drew. Subbed out.

Kalvin Phillips: 6 – See above. Kept the ball well and mopped things up nicely, but couldn’t burst forward that much.

Bukayo Saka: 7 – Some excellent runs and trickery. Did so well to make the run and then cross for the equalizer. He just looks so unfazed.

Mason Mount: 6 – Not a vintage display. Whipped in some great crosses from set pieces. Subbed off in extra time.

Raheem Sterling: 7 – So dangerous early on with his runs and crosses, but missed a great chance as Schmeichel denied him from point-blank range. Was in the right place to help England equalize and won the penalty kick with his fine run, but some question marks over the foul on him.

Harry Kane: 7 – Simply delicious ball to set up the move for England’s equalizer. Went close twice, and was a handful. Scored the rebound on his penalty kick.

Substitution

Jack Grealish (69′ on for Saka): 7 – Made an impact, as always, but couldn’t get that extra yard of space. Subbed off for a tactical switch.

Phil Foden (95′ on for Mount): 7 – Some lovely touches and buzzed around to cause Denmark problems.

Jordan Henderson (95′ on for Rice): 6 – Helped settle England down in midfield.

Kieran Trippier (105′ on for Grealish): 6 – Came on to play right wing back as England went to a back five.

Denmark player ratings

Kasper Schmeichel: 9 – Two amazing saves, one in the fist half to deny Sterling. One in the second to deny Maguire. Then saved a penalty kick. Incredible from the Denmark goalkeeper.

Andreas Christensen: 6 – Subbed off with an injury late in the second half. Had a tough time against Sterling but kept going.

Simon Kjaer: 7 – Couldn’t do anything about the own goal. Held firm and led by example.

Jannik Vestergaard: 7 – Got beat by Saka’s run on the England equalizer, but won the ball in the air so often.

Jens Stryger: 6 – Had a tough outing against Sterling. Subbed off.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg: 7 – Put in a heck of a shift. Tried his best to press high in the second half, but Denmark couldn’t keep the tempo up.

Thomas Delaney: 7 – See above. Incredible shift. Subbed off and looked exhausted.

Joakim Maehle: 6 – Didn’t really have an impact from an attacking point of view. Dangled his leg out and Sterling went over for the penalty. Unlucky with that.

Martin Braithwaite: 7 – Did not stop working hard for his team and almost finished off a few counters but England blocked him at the last minute.

Mikkel Damsgaard: 7 – A stunning free kick from the 21-year-old, who has really taken his chance after coming in for Eriksen. He would be incredibly proud of that free kick. Subbed off.

Kasper Dolberg: 6 – Had one effort in the second half where he smashed a low shot, but he was offside. Couldn’t get involved enough.

Substitutions

Daniel Wass (66′ on for Stryger): 5 – Booked. Struggled to stop Grealish and Shaw.

Yussuf Poulsen (66′ on for Damsgaard): 5 – Didn’t have many chances and tried to hold the ball up.

Christian Norgaard (66′ on for Dolberg): 6 – Did his best to try and keep the ball, but was tough.

Joachim Andersen (79′ on for Christensen): 6 – Came on in the eye of the storm and dug in well.

Mathias Jensen (88′ on for Delaney): 6 – Worked hard and tried to get on the ball.

Jonas Wind (105′ on for Vestergaard): 6 – Did his best to steady things.

