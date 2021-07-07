EURO 2020 has been a heck of a show this summer, with games held in cities across Europe to celebrate the tournament’s 60th anniversary.
And we are now at the semifinal stage and it is absolutely riveting.
With the tournament delayed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the situation has changed quite a bit for some of these teams.
The likes of
France, Spain, Belgium, Germany and England are still among the favorites, while the likes of the Netherlands and Portugal have dropped off a little in recent months but have shown how dangerous they can be.
Dark horses galore include Italy, Denmark and
Wales, while first-timers Finland and North Macedonia were fun to have around in the group stage, so too were Hungary and Scotland. But now, 24 have been reduced to three.
From Kylian Mbappe to Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Kane to Robert Lewandowski and Gareth Bale to Kevin de Bruyne, stars will shine across Europe this summer.
11 stadiums across 11 difference European countries will host games, with Wembley Stadium also hosting the semifinals and finals, plus games played in Glasgow, Seville, Budapest, Munich, Copenhagen, Baku, St Petersburg, Amsterdam, Bucharest and Rome.
Below is the full schedule, plus betting odds, stream links, TV schedule and everything else you need for the European Championships.
How to watch, stream
When: June 11 to July 11
TV Channel/Stream: ESPN and ESPN+
Live updates, stats: Online via NBCSports.com
Betting odds – full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet
EURO 2020 semifinals
England (-143) | Denmark (+425) | Draw (+245)
EURO 2020 outright winner
Italy: -121
England: +140
Denmark: +900
Live analysis, England – Denmark: By Joe Prince-Wright at Wembley
Welcome to Wembley! What. A. Day. Over 60,000 fans here in London for what should be an epic EURO 2020 semifinal.
Here’s a look at the scene around Wembley before the game, as England’s fans have create a real party atmosphere.
EURO 2020 – Knockout round schedule (all kick off times ET)
Semifinals
Tuesday, July 6
Italy 1-1 Spain: Italy won 4-2 on penalty kicks (London) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Wednesday, July 7
Match 50: England v Denmark – 3pm ET (London)
Final
Sunday, July 11
Match 51: Winner match 49 v Winner match 50 – 3pm ET (London)
EURO 2020 predictions – JPW’s knockout round predictions
Round of 16
Denmark beat Wales – CORRECT
Italy beat Austria – CORRECT
Belgium beat Portugal – CORRECT
Netherlands beat Czech Republic – WRONG
France beat Switzerland – WRONG
Spain beat Croatia – CORRECT
England beat Germany – CORRECT
Sweden beat Ukraine – WRONG
Quarterfinals
Belgium beat Italy – WRONG
Spain beat Switzerland – CORRECT
England beat Ukraine – CORRECT
Denmark beat Czech Republic – CORRECT
Semifinals
Italy beat Spain (2-1)
England beat Denmark (3-1)
Final
England beat Italy
Group stage, last 16 results and analysis
Friday, June 11
Turkey 0-3 Italy (Rome) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Saturday, June 12
Wales 1-1 Switzerland (Baku) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Finland 1-0 Denmark (Copenhagen) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
- Eriksen released from hospital, meets Denmark team, releases statement
- Eriksen to have heart-starting device fitted
- Eriksen’s teammates to “play for Christian” at EURO 2020
- “We should not have played after Eriksen collapsed, Denmark coach says
- Christian Eriksen in hospital after collapsing during Denmark – Finland
Belgium 3-0 Russia (St. Petersburg) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Sunday, June 13
England 1-0 Croatia (London) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Austria 3-1 North Macedonia (Bucharest) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Netherlands 3-2 Ukraine (Amsterdam) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Monday, June 14
Scotland 0-2 Czech Republic (Glasgow) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Poland 1-2 Slovakia (St. Petersburg) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Spain 0-0 Sweden (Seville) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Tuesday, June 15
Hungary 0-3 Portugal (Budapest) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
France 1-0 Germany (Munich) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Wednesday, June 16
Finland 0-1 Russia (St. Petersburg) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Turkey 0-2 Wales (Baku) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Italy 3-0 Switzerland (Rome) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Thursday, June 17
Ukraine 2-1 North Macedonia (Bucharest) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Denmark 1-2 Belgium (Copenhagen) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
- Schmeichel: Outpouring of support shows “the reason I play”
- VIDEO: Play halted for Eriksen tribute during Denmark-Belgium
Netherlands 2-0 Austria (Amsterdam) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Friday, June 18
Sweden 1-0 Slovakia (St. Petersburg) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Croatia 1-1 Czech Republic (Glasgow) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
England 0-0 Scotland (London) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
- Southgate backs Kane amid poor Euros form; captain to start v. Czechs
- Sancho (and Grealish): Why Southgate can “go for it”
- Southgate explains Kane sub; sluggish England held by Scotland
- Scotland proud of England draw, but “it’s important it’s not a pointless result”
- Player ratings
Saturday, June 19
Hungary 1-1 France (Budapest) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Portugal 2-4 Germany (Munich) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Spain 1-1 Poland (Seville) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Sunday, June 20
Italy 1-0 Wales (Rome) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Switzerland 3-1 Turkey (Baku) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Monday, June 21
North Macedonia 0-3 Netherlands (Amsterdam) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Ukraine 0-1 Austria (Bucharest) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Finland 0-2 Belgium (St. Petersburg) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Russia 1-4 Denmark (Copenhagen) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Tuesday, June 22
Croatia 3-1 Scotland (Glasgow) –RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Czech Republic 0-1 England (London) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Wednesday, June 23
Slovakia 0-5 Spain (Seville) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Sweden 3-2 Poland (St. Petersburg) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Germany 2-2 Hungary (Munich) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Portugal 2-2 France (Budapest) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Round of 16
Saturday, June 26
Italy 2-1 (AET) Austria (London) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
- Gareth Bale storms off when asked about retirement; Wales unhappy with ref
- VIDEO: Dolberg scores superb goal for Denmark v. Wales
Wales 0-4 Denmark (Amsterdam) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Sunday, June 27
Belgium 1-0 Portugal (Seville) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
- Kevin De Bruyne injured, leaves Belgium – Portugal in 2nd half
- VIDEO: Thorgan Hazard scores stunning opener for Belgium v. Portugal
Netherlands 0-2 Czech Republic (Budapest) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Monday, June 28
France 3-3 (4-5 PKs) Switzerland (Bucharest) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Croatia 3-5 (AET) Spain (Copenhagen) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
- VIDEO: Spain score shocking long-range own goal
- Morata says he has had death threats over EURO 2020 performances
- Croatia’s Perisic has virus, will miss next EURO 2020 game
Tuesday, June 29
Match 43: Sweden 1-2 (AET) Ukraine (Glasgow) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Match 44: England 2-0 Germany (London) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
- England “deliver” at raucous Wembley; Kane, Southgate hail Three Lions
- The Summer of Sterling and Rise of Rice: England plays on at EURO 2020
- Player ratings
Quarterfinals
Friday, July 2
Switzerland 1-1 (1-3 PKs) Spain (St. Petersburg) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Belgium 1-2 Italy (Munich) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Saturday, July 3
Czech Republic 1-2 Denmark (Baku) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Ukraine 0-4 England (Rome) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
- Southgate pushes all the right buttons as England “peak at the right time”
- Kane, Maguire, Henderson reaction
- Player ratings
EURO 2020 predictions – JPW’s group stage predictions
Group A
1. Italy
2. Switzerland
3. Wales
4. Turkey
Group B
1. Belgium
2. Denmark
3. Finland
4. Russia
Group C
1. Netherlands
2. Austria
3. Ukraine
4. North Macedonia
Group D
1. England
2. Czech Republic
3. Croatia
4. Scotland
Group E
1. Spain
2. Poland
3. Sweden
4. Slovakia
Group F
1. France
2. Portugal
3. Germany
4. Hungary