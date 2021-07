Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

EURO 2020 has been a heck of a show this summer, with games held in cities across Europe to celebrate the tournament’s 60th anniversary.

And we are now at the semifinal stage and it is absolutely riveting.

With the tournament delayed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the situation has changed quite a bit for some of these teams.

The likes of France , Spain , Belgium , Germany and England are still among the favorites, while the likes of the Netherlands and Portugal have dropped off a little in recent months but have shown how dangerous they can be.

Dark horses galore include Italy, Denmark and Wales , while first-timers Finland and North Macedonia were fun to have around in the group stage, so too were Hungary and Scotland . But now, 24 have been reduced to three.

From Kylian Mbappe to Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Kane to Robert Lewandowski and Gareth Bale to Kevin de Bruyne, stars will shine across Europe this summer.

11 stadiums across 11 difference European countries will host games, with Wembley Stadium also hosting the semifinals and finals, plus games played in Glasgow, Seville, Budapest, Munich, Copenhagen, Baku, St Petersburg, Amsterdam, Bucharest and Rome.

Below is the full schedule, plus betting odds, stream links, TV schedule and everything else you need for the European Championships.

How to watch, stream

When: June 11 to July 11

TV Channel/Stream: ESPN and ESPN+

Live updates, stats: Online via NBCSports.com

Betting odds – full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet

EURO 2020 semifinals

England (-143) | Denmark (+425) | Draw (+245)

EURO 2020 outright winner

Italy: -121

England: +140

Denmark: +900

Live analysis, England – Denmark: By Joe Prince-Wright at Wembley

Welcome to Wembley! What. A. Day. Over 60,000 fans here in London for what should be an epic EURO 2020 semifinal.

Here’s a look at the scene around Wembley before the game, as England’s fans have create a real party atmosphere.

🔥🔥🔥 Just amazing SCENES here outside Wembley. England fans creating an electric atmosphere ahead of their #EURO2020 semifinal. Over 60,000 here at Wembley today. #ENG #DEN #ThreeLions pic.twitter.com/vkUoCK7d43 — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) July 7, 2021

🙌 Welcome to Wembley! #EURO2020 semifinal. England v Denmark. Let’s go! Soak in the atmosphere with me as England fans are flying. Can the #ThreeLions reach a first major final since 1966? It’s #ENG v #DEN and I’ll have you covered from London ⤵️ https://t.co/fPppB5l7rJ pic.twitter.com/huzCW0zJNx — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) July 7, 2021

🔥🙌🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 SCENES at Wembley! 66,000 here for the #EURO2020 semifinal. What an atmosphere. England fans in a party mood. #ThreeLions Here’s everything you need for #ENG v #DEN as I’ll have you covered from London ➡️ https://t.co/fPppB5l7rJ pic.twitter.com/Eck3pENTd1 — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) July 7, 2021

EURO 2020 – Knockout round schedule (all kick off times ET)

Semifinals

Tuesday, July 6

Italy 1-1 Spain: Italy won 4-2 on penalty kicks (London) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Wednesday, July 7

Match 50: England v Denmark – 3pm ET (London)

Final

Sunday, July 11

Match 51: Winner match 49 v Winner match 50 – 3pm ET (London)

EURO 2020 predictions – JPW’s knockout round predictions

Round of 16

Denmark beat Wales – CORRECT

Italy beat Austria – CORRECT

Belgium beat Portugal – CORRECT

Netherlands beat Czech Republic – WRONG

France beat Switzerland – WRONG

Spain beat Croatia – CORRECT

England beat Germany – CORRECT

Sweden beat Ukraine – WRONG

Quarterfinals

Belgium beat Italy – WRONG

Spain beat Switzerland – CORRECT

England beat Ukraine – CORRECT

Denmark beat Czech Republic – CORRECT

Semifinals

Italy beat Spain (2-1)

England beat Denmark (3-1)

Final

England beat Italy

Group stage, last 16 results and analysis

Friday, June 11

Turkey 0-3 Italy (Rome) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Saturday, June 12

Wales 1-1 Switzerland (Baku) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Finland 1-0 Denmark (Copenhagen) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Belgium 3-0 Russia (St. Petersburg) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday, June 13

England 1-0 Croatia (London) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Austria 3-1 North Macedonia (Bucharest) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Netherlands 3-2 Ukraine (Amsterdam) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Monday, June 14

Scotland 0-2 Czech Republic (Glasgow) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Poland 1-2 Slovakia (St. Petersburg) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Spain 0-0 Sweden (Seville) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Tuesday, June 15

Hungary 0-3 Portugal (Budapest) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

France 1-0 Germany (Munich) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Wednesday, June 16

Finland 0-1 Russia (St. Petersburg) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Turkey 0-2 Wales (Baku) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Italy 3-0 Switzerland (Rome) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Thursday, June 17

Ukraine 2-1 North Macedonia (Bucharest) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Denmark 1-2 Belgium (Copenhagen) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Netherlands 2-0 Austria (Amsterdam) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Friday, June 18

Sweden 1-0 Slovakia (St. Petersburg) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Croatia 1-1 Czech Republic (Glasgow) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

England 0-0 Scotland (London) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Saturday, June 19

Hungary 1-1 France (Budapest) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Portugal 2-4 Germany (Munich) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Spain 1-1 Poland (Seville) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday, June 20

Italy 1-0 Wales (Rome) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Switzerland 3-1 Turkey (Baku) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Monday, June 21

North Macedonia 0-3 Netherlands (Amsterdam) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Ukraine 0-1 Austria (Bucharest) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Finland 0-2 Belgium (St. Petersburg) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Russia 1-4 Denmark (Copenhagen) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Tuesday, June 22

Croatia 3-1 Scotland (Glasgow) –RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Czech Republic 0-1 England (London) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Wednesday, June 23

Slovakia 0-5 Spain (Seville) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Sweden 3-2 Poland (St. Petersburg) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Germany 2-2 Hungary (Munich) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Portugal 2-2 France (Budapest) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Round of 16

Saturday, June 26

Italy 2-1 (AET) Austria (London) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Wales 0-4 Denmark (Amsterdam) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday, June 27

Belgium 1-0 Portugal (Seville) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Netherlands 0-2 Czech Republic (Budapest) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Monday, June 28

France 3-3 (4-5 PKs) Switzerland (Bucharest) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Croatia 3-5 (AET) Spain (Copenhagen) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Tuesday, June 29

Match 43: Sweden 1-2 (AET) Ukraine (Glasgow) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Match 44: England 2-0 Germany (London) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Quarterfinals

Friday, July 2

Switzerland 1-1 (1-3 PKs) Spain (St. Petersburg) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Belgium 1-2 Italy (Munich) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Saturday, July 3

Czech Republic 1-2 Denmark (Baku) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Ukraine 0-4 England (Rome) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

EURO 2020 predictions – JPW’s group stage predictions

Group A

1. Italy

2. Switzerland

3. Wales

4. Turkey

Group B

1. Belgium

2. Denmark

3. Finland

4. Russia

Group C

1. Netherlands

2. Austria

3. Ukraine

4. North Macedonia

Group D

1. England

2. Czech Republic

3. Croatia

4. Scotland

Group E

1. Spain

2. Poland

3. Sweden

4. Slovakia

Group F

1. France

2. Portugal

3. Germany

4. Hungary

