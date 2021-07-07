Magic Messi, Villa keeper Martinez put Argentina in Copa America Final

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

There was magic at both ends of the pitch as Argentina and Colombia fought for a place across from Brazil in the 2021 Copa America final.

Lionel Messi continued his special tournament by assisting a 7th-minute Lautaro Martinez goal, but an off-balance Luis Diaz restored level terms in the second half.

[ LIVE: Updates from Copa America ]

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and former Arsenal man David Ospina took center stage for penalties, where Messi smashed his home past Ospina.

Martinez then saved penalties from Spurs’ Davinson Sanchez, Everton’s Yerry Mina, and Boca Juniors’ Edwin Cardona to lead Argentina

[ MORE: 2021 Copa America hub ]

This is some seriously special stuff from Porto winger Diaz.

What a finish by Luis Díaz 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/I5ntM8idb4 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 7, 2021

Diaz is already one of only two players to score against hosts Brazil in the tournament, though his fine Copa America isn’t on the same level as Messi.

Messi’s assist gives him five to go with four goals in six matches at Copa America.

AND JUST LIKE THAT ARGENTINA TAKE THE LEAD Messi sets it up and Lautaro Martínez sends it home 🔥 pic.twitter.com/zl0X0Yw6c2 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 7, 2021

Follow @NicholasMendola