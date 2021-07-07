Premier League transfers are in full flow, as the summer window is open and deals galore are happening.
With that in mind, it is time to focus on the ins and outs, as some Premier League clubs are spending big, while plenty are making shrewd moves in the market.
Loan deals, swap deals and waiting for the right moment to sign a player are going to be big this summer, and there will be a flurry of deals late in July and early August when players return from international duty with multiple tournaments taking place.
All eyes will be on Harry Kane, Erling Haaland and Jack Grealish, among many others, to see where they end up.
Below are all of the transfer deals in and out of Premier League clubs during the summer transfer window so far.
We will update this as and when deals are confirmed by the Premier League and its clubs.
Premier League transfers, summer 2021
Arsenal
Out
David Luiz (released)
Levi Laing (released)
Joseph Olowu (released)
Luke Plange (released)
Jason Sraha (released)
Trae Coyle (Lausanne–Sport)
Zech Medley (KV Oostende)
Mark McGuinness (Cardiff)
Dinos Mavropanos (Stuttgart) Loan
Daniel Ballard (Millwall) Loan
Daniel Oyegoke (Brentford)
Ben Sheaf (Coventry City)
Matt Smith (Doncaster) Loan
Matteo Guendouzi (Marseille) Loan
Aston Villa
In
Emiliano Buendia (Norwich) – MORE
Ashley Young (Inter Milan)
Out
Ahmed El Mohamady (released)
Neil Taylor (released)
Tom Heaton (Man Utd)
Lewis Brunt (released)
Brad Burton (released)
Jack Clarke (released)
Charlie Farr (released)
Ben Guy (released)
Callum Rowe (released)
Harrison Sohna (released)
Michael Tait (released)
Jake Walker (released)
Bjorn Engels (Royal Antwerp)
Brentford
In
Nathan Young-Coombes (Rangers)
Dom Jefferies (Salisbury)
Daniel Oyegoke (Arsenal)
Jude Russell (Crystal Palace)
Out
Jared Thompson (released)
Kane O’Connor (released)
Aubrel Koutsimouka (released)
Julien Carre (released)
Henrik Dalsgaard (Midtjylland)
Luke Daniels (released)
Emiliano Marcondes (released)
Ellery Balcombe (Burton Albion) Loan
Brighton and Hove Albion
In
Jeremy Sarmiento (Benfica)
Gary Dicker (Kilmarnock)
Enock Mwepu (RB Salzburg)
Out
Jose Izquierdo (released)
Teddy Jenks (Aberdeen) Loan
Davy Propper (PSV)
Alex Cochrane (Hearts) Loan
Jan Mlakar (Hajduk Split)
Bernardo (Red Bull Salzburg)
Burnley
In
Nathan Collins (Stoke)
Mark Helm (Man Utd)
Jacob Bedeau (Scunthorpe)
Out
Robbie Brady (released)
Connor Barrett (released)
Jordan Cropper (released)
Ismail Diallo (released)
Marcel Elva-Fountaine (released)
Arman Taranis (released)
Matty Rain (released)
Mace Goodridge (released)
Ryan Cooney (Morecambe)
Joel Mumbongo (Accrington Stanley) Loan
Ben Gibson (Norwich)
Chelsea
Out
Willy Caballero (released)
Jamal Blackman (released)
Pierre Ekwah Elimby (West Ham)
Fikayo Tomori (AC Milan)
Izzy Brown (Preston North End)
Levi Colwill (Huddersfield Town) Loan
Nathan Baxter (Hull) Loan
Charlie Wiggett (Newcastle)
Billy Gilmour (Norwich) Loan
Victor Moses (Spartak Moscow)
Crystal Palace
In
Jacob Montes (Georgetown University)
Everton
Out
Theo Walcott (Southampton)
Matthew Pennington (Shrewsbury Town) Free
Joshua King (released)
Yannick Bolasie (released)
Muhamed Besic (released)
Josh Bowler (released)
Dennis Adeniran (released)
Con Ouzounidis (released)
Callum Connolly (released)
Bobby Carroll (released)
Daniel Lowey (released)
Jack McIntyre (released)
Dylan Thompson (released)
Leeds United
In
Amari Miller (Birmingham City)
Jack Harrison (Man City)
Junior Firpo (Barcelona)
Out
Gaetano Berardi (released)
Ouasim Bouy (released)
Barry Douglas (released)
Cole Gibbon (released)
Niklas Haugland (released)
Eunan O’Kane (released)
Matthew Turner (released)
Ryan Edmondson (Fleetwood) Loan
Oliver Casey (Blackpool)
Kun Temenuzhkov (Real Union) Loan
Rafa Mujica (Las Palmas)
Alfie McCalmont (Morecambe) Loan
Ezgjan Alioski (released)
Leicester City
In
Patson Daka (Red Bull Salzburg)
Boubakary Soumare (Lille) – MORE
Out
Christian Fuchs (Charlotte)
Matty James (released)
Wes Morgan (retired)
Josh Knight (Peterborough United)
Liverpool
In
Ibrahima Konate (RB Leipzig) – MORE
Out
Liam Coyle (released)
Joe Hardy (released)
Abdi Sharif (released)
Jack Walls (released)
Adam Lewis (Livingston) Loan
Georginio Wijnaldum (PSG) Free
Sepp van den Berg (Preston) Loan
Remi Savage (Newcastle)
Paul Glatzel (Tranmere Rovers) Loan
Kamil Grabara (FC Copenhagen)
Manchester City
Out
Sergio Aguero (Barcelona) Free
Eric Garcia (Barcelona) Free
Louie Moulden (Wolves) Free
Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Anderlecht) Loan
James Strafford (Accrington Stanley) Loan
Gavin Bazunu (Portsmouth) Loan
Lewis Fiorini (Lincoln) Loan
Jack Harrison (Leeds)
Manchester United
In
Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) (Subject to medical)
Tom Heaton (Aston Villa) – MORE
Out
Sergio Romero (released)
Joel Pereira (released)
Jacob Carney (released)
Iestyn Hughes (released)
Arnau Puigmal (released)
Max Taylor (released)
Aliou Traore (released)
Nathan Bishop (Mansfield Town) Loan
Johan Guadagno (FC Copenhagen)
Mark Helm (Burnley)
Reece Devine (St Johnstone) Loan
Newcastle United
In
Charlie Wiggett (Chelsea)
Remi Savage (Liverpool)
Cameron Ferguson (Tranmere Rovers)
Out
Owen Bailey (released)
Oliver Walters (released)
Jude Swailes (released)
Yannick Toure (released)
Oliver Marshall (released)
Ludwig Francillette (released)
Florent Indalecio (released)
Kyle Scott (released)
George Rounsfell (released)
Lucas Gamblin (released)
Lewis Brannen (released)
Tom Midgley (released)
Josh Gilchrist (released)
Josh Harrison (released)
Tai Ebanks (released)
Norwich City
In
Kenny Coker (Southend)
Milot Rashica (Werder Bremen)
Angus Gunn (Southampton)
Flynn Clarke (Peterborough)
Ben Gibson (Burnley)
Dimitris Giannoulis (PAOK)
Billy Gilmour (Chelsea) Loan – MORE
Out
Alex Tettey (released)
Mario Vrancic (released)
Jordan Thomas (released)
Zach Dronfield (released)
William Hondermarck (released)
Louis Lomas (released)
Ethen Vaughan (released)
Emiliano Buendia (Aston Villa)
Philip Heise (Karlsruher)
Reece McAlear (Inverness Caledonian Thistle) Loan
Orjan Nyland (released)
Moritz Leitner (released)
Marco Stiepermann (released)
Josh Martin (MK Dons) Loan
Daniel Barden (Livingston) Loan
Sebastian Soto (Porto) Loan
Southampton
In
Theo Walcott (Everton)
Romain Perraud (Brest) – MORE
Out
Ryan Bertrand (released)
Jake Hesketh (released)
Josh Sims (released)
David Agbontohoma (released)
Lucas Defise (released)
Pascal Kpohomouh (released)
Kingsley Latham (released)
Kameron Ledwidge (released)
James Morris (released)
Thomas O’Connor (released)
Tommy Scott (released)
Wesley Hoedt (Anderlecht)
Kayne Ramsey (Crewe)
Angus Gunn (Norwich)
Jake Vokins (Ross County) Loan
Tottenham Hotspur
Out
Danny Rose (Watford) Free
Paulo Gazzaniga (released)
Enock Asante (released)
Chay Cooper (released)
Keenan Ferguson (released)
George Marsh (released)
Rodel Richards (released)
Jack Roles (released)
Aaron Skinner (released)
Kazaiah Sterling (released)
Shilow Tracey (released)
Juan Foyth (Villarreal)
Watford
In
Kwadwo Baah (Rochdale)
Mattie Pollock (Grimsby Town)
Imran Louza (FC Nantes)
Ashley Fletcher (Middlesbrough) Free
Danny Rose (Spurs) Free
Emmanuel Dennis (Club Brugge)
Out
Achraf Lazaar (released)
Carlos Sanchez (released)
Jerome Sinclair (released)
Mamadou M’Baye (released)
Ben Wilmot (Stoke City)
Ignacio Pussetto (Udinese) Loan
West Ham United
In
Thierry Nevers (Reading)
Pierre Ekwah Elimby (Chelsea)
Armstrong Oko-Flex (Celtic) Free
Out
Oladapo Afolayan (Bolton)
Fabian Balbuena (released)
Sean Adarkwa (released)
Olatunji Akinola (released)
Samuel Caiger (released)
Alfie Lewis (released)
Joshua Okotcha (released)
Joseph Anang (Stevenage) Loan
Wolverhampton Wanderers
In
Yerson Mosquera (Atletico Nacional)
Louie Moulden (Manchester City) Free
Francisco Trincao (Barcelona) Loan
Out
Sadou Diallo (released)
Cyriaque Mayounga (released)
Hong Wan (released)
Toti Gomes (Grasshoppers) Loan