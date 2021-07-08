Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The English FA has been charged with three offenses, all of which stem from fan behavior inside Wembley Stadium, after the Three Lions’ dramatic EURO 2020 semifinal win over Denmark on Wednesday.

[ MORE: 3 things we learned: England – Denmark | Player ratings ]

UEFA levied the charge on Thursday after the England fans were heard loudly booing the Danish national anthem ahead of kickoff, shining a laser pointer into the face of Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel with Harry Kane standing at the penalty spot in extra-time, and lighting fireworks inside the stadium.

Each of the offenses carries a minimal fine.

Schmeichel, of course, made the initial save to deny Kane in the 104th minute but spilled the rebound in front of goal. Kane instinctively followed up and slotted the rebound home, sending Wembley into rapturous celebrations and their first final of a major international tournament since 1966.

[ MORE: Football’s Coming Home? England, at home, one win away ]

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson condemned the chorus of boos that rained down as Denmark’s anthem was played first, followed by “God Save the Queen.”

“UEFA are looking into [the booing], that’s a matter for them but it’s not something we would want to see.” … “We don’t want fans to be booing teams. We want fans to be showing support and being respectful.”

Follow @AndyEdMLS