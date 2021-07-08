Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Below we break down the latest news across the EURO 2020

Semifinals recap: England finds another way to win vs. Denmark

Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards and Nick Mendola break down their takeaways from a dramatic semifinal round of EURO 2020, including England’s continued tactical versatility under Gareth Southgate.

Final preview: England – Italy at Wembley for glory

The PST crew takes a tactical look at the EURO 2020 final, a tournament Italy hasn’t won since 1968 and England has never won.

2021 Copa America final preview: Brazil v. Argentina, Messi v. Neymar

And finally, a look ahead to the 2021 Copa America final between Brazil and Argentina, outlining whether Lionel Messi needs the win to cement his legacy, Messi facing friend and former teammate Neymar, and key battles.

