Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The latest transfer news sees USMNT striker Matthew Hoppe linked with a Premier League transfer, while Nuno Tavares has arrived at Arsenal.

[ MORE: EURO 2020 hub ]

Hoppe, 20, is currently with the USMNT squad for the Gold Cup but it appears he may be on the move from Schalke this summer.

As for youngsters on the move, Arsenal have made their first signing of the summer with promising Portuguese full back Tavares arriving in north London.

Let’s focus on a potential deal for a young American and a confirmed deal for the Gunners, below.

American striker wanted by four Premier League clubs

A report from 90min says that Tottenham, Newcastle, Wolves and Southampton are all about to put in a bid for Matthew Hoppe, who is on the verge of breaking into the USMNT lineup.

Hoppe scored six goals for Schalke last season (including an incredible hat trick) as he was a rare bright spot as they were relegated from the Bundesliga in embarrassing fashion.

The California native has come through the ranks at the German giants but with two years left on his current contract, it is believed that Schalke will have to cash in as they are suffering from severe financial problems.

Hoppe is a speedy forward who can lead the line or play a little deeper and it’s no surprise to see him linked with a move to the Premier League. Several of the top six in the PL have been reportedly tracking Hoppe, but it seemed more likely he would move to a team outside of the traditional giants.

Which of the four aforementioned clubs would be the best place for him to develop? You’d probably say Newcastle or Southampton. The former don’t have many strikers and if Callum Wilson goes down with an injury, you’d expect Hoppe to be the next man up.

As for Southampton, if they sell Danny Ings then Hoppe would have a great chance to step in and the Saints are certainly a club who give youngsters a chance to shine. At both Wolves and Tottenham it all depends on if Raul Jimenez and Harry Kane remain at both clubs and if they do, Hoppe’s playing time would be limited.

Let’s see how Hoppe fares at the Gold Cup this summer but a big tournament will surely see plenty of other clubs circling to sign the young USMNT forward.

Tavares an exciting addition

Arsenal have made their first signing of the summer, as Nuno Tavares has arrived from Benfica for $9.45 million.

Tavares, 21, is a promising left back who has come through the ranks of the Lisbon club and starred for the Portugal U21 side.

“I am fast, I am good at shooting with my right foot, but I’m left-footed,” Tavares told Arsenal’s website. “I can dribble, improvising. That’s my qualities, my technique. I have more qualities and I will find more in this club. I’m so excited because it is a big club and for me as a young guy, it is a pleasure to be here.”

It seems like Tavares will be a back-up for Tierney, but he can play on the right and perhaps Tierney will play as a left-sided center back in a back three for the Gunners?

Mikel Arteta continues to build a much younger squad at the Emirates Stadium, as a huge rebuild is expected this summer and the Gunners will focus on getting the right pieces around Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe and Tierney.

“We welcome Nuno to the club. He is a young player with great promise who has developed very well with Benfica in recent seasons and has also shown his quality by being part of Portugal Under-21s,” Arteta said. “Nuno’s arrival will give the squad extra strength and options in defence, particularly with this energy on the left side of the pitch. We look forward to Nuno’s arrival soon, his integration into the Arsenal family and playing in front of our fantastic supporters.”

Arsenal are also expected to sign Albert Sambi Lokonga, 21, from Anderlecht for $24.9 million in the coming days as Arteta will focus on moving experienced players such as Hector Bellerin, Granit Xhaka and others on this summer.

It will be exciting to watch this young Arsenal side develop, especially with no European action next season so Arteta can spend more time with them on the training ground.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports