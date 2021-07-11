Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The rest of 2021 is set to be a hugely important time for the USMNT, with the conclusion of the CONCACAF Nations League set for early June, followed by the CONCACAF Gold Cup a month later, and the beginning of 2022 World Cup qualifying in September.

This year’s Gold Cup is set to be played in nine stadiums and seven cities across the United States, with 16 nations — 15 from the region and one guest nation, Qatar. 12 nations have already qualified through their performance in the 2019-20 Nations League, plus the invitation to Qatar making 13, which leaves three more places left to be decided before the tournament kicks off on July 10.

One final round of qualification will see 12 more nations battle, beginning on July 2, for the three remaining berths. It’s a two-round qualification competition featuring the following nations:

Nations League A 3rd-place finishers: Cuba, Bermuda, Trinidad & Tobago, Haiti

Nations League B Runners-up: French Guiana, Montserrat, Guyana, Saint Vincent & the Grenadines

Nations League C Winners: Barbados, Bahamas, Guatemala, Guadeloupe

How to watch, stream: 2021 Gold Cup

When: July 10 to Aug. 1

TV Channel/Stream: Fox, FS1 and FS2

Live updates, stats: Online via NBCSports.com

2021 Gold Cup – Group stage schedule (all kick off times ET)

Saturday, July 10

Mexico 0-0 Trinidad & Tobago

Sunday, July 11

Martinique 1-4 Canada

8:30 pm: USA v Haiti

10:30 pm: Guatemala v El Salvador

Monday, July 12

6:30 pm: Jamaica v Suriname

9 pm: Costa Rica v Guadeloupe

Tuesday, July 13

7 pm: Qatar v Panama

9 pm: Honduras v Grenada

Wednesday, July 14

7:30 pm: Trinidad & Tobago v El Salvador

9:30 pm: Guatemala v Mexico

Thursday, July 15

7:30 pm: Haiti v Canada

9:30 pm: Martinique v USA

Friday, July 16

6:30 pm: Guadeloupe v Jamaica

8:30 pm: Suriname v Costa Rica

Saturday, July 17

7:30 pm: Grenada v Qatar

9:30 pm: Panama v Honduras

Sunday, July 18

5 pm: USA v Canada

5 pm: Martinique v Haiti

10 pm: Mexico v El Salvador

10 pm: Guatemala v Trinidad & Tobago

Tuesday, July 20

7 pm: Costa Rica v Jamaica

7 pm: Suriname v Guadeloupe

9 pm: Panama v Grenada

9 pm: Honduras v Qatar

Knockout round schedule

2021 Gold Cup Quarterfinals

Saturday, July 24

Match 25: Winner Group D v Runner-up Group A

Match 26: Winner Group A v Runner up Group D

Sunday, July 25

Match 27: Winner Group C v Runner-up Group B

Match 28: Winner Group B v Runner-up Group C

2021 Gold Cup Semifinals

Thursday, July 29

Match 29: Winner match 25 v Winner match 28

Match 30: Match winner 26 v Match winner 27

2021 Gold Cup Final

Sunday, August 1

Match 31: Winner match 29 v Winner match 30

