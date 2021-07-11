EURO 2020 has been a heck of a show this summer, with games held in cities across Europe to celebrate the tournament’s 60th anniversary.
And we are now at the semifinal stage and it is absolutely riveting.
[ MORE: EURO 2020 hub ]
With the tournament delayed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the situation has changed quite a bit for some of these teams.
The likes of
France, Spain, Belgium, Germany and England are still among the favorites, while the likes of the Netherlands and Portugal have dropped off a little in recent months but have shown how dangerous they can be.
[ LIVE: Full EURO 2020 scores, tables ]
Dark horses galore include Italy,
Denmark and Wales, while first-timers Finland and North Macedonia were fun to have around in the group stage, so too were Hungary and Scotland. But now, 24 have been reduced to three.
From Kylian Mbappe to Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Kane to Robert Lewandowski and Gareth Bale to Kevin de Bruyne, stars will shine across Europe this summer.
[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]
11 stadiums across 11 difference European countries will host games, with Wembley Stadium also hosting the semifinals and finals, plus games played in Glasgow, Seville, Budapest, Munich, Copenhagen, Baku, St Petersburg, Amsterdam, Bucharest and Rome.
Below is the full schedule, plus betting odds, stream links, TV schedule and everything else you need for the European Championships.
How to watch, stream
When: June 11 to July 11
TV Channel/Stream: ESPN and ESPN+
Live updates, stats: Online via NBCSports.com
Betting odds – full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet
EURO 2020 final
England (+150) | Italy (+205) | Draw (+195)
PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links
Live analysis from Wembley on Italy – England: By Joe Prince-Wright
England finishing strongly now. Chiellini stops Sterling, and Italy’s back four have been excellent.
HALF TIME IN EXTRA TIME: Nothing to separate these two teams. Both holding back rather than going for it. My goodness, it is tense here.
Jack Grealish is on for Mason Mount. Can ‘Super Jack’ be England’s hero?
Not a lot has happened so far in extra time, other than Italy making a sub.
EXTRA TIME: England managed to weather the storm and hold on, but Italy were dominant.
Chiellini to Saka: not today, young man. #ITA 1-1 #ENG #EURO2020
🎥 @ESPNFC pic.twitter.com/bfOKJ5qP5l
— Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) July 11, 2021
GOALLLL! Leonardo Bonucci equalizes for Italy. That had been coming. Italy have been so much better. Game on here at Wembley!
Strap in! All level in the final! pic.twitter.com/ud4ptg2rcC
— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) July 11, 2021
SAVE! Fine stop from Jordan Pickford to deny Fedrico Chiesa’s low shot. Then Donnarruma tips a John Stones header from a corner over. England inviting a little too much pressure on themselves here.
SUBS: Berardi and Crisante on for Immobile and Barella. Italy building some momentum now. Bonucci was just booked for hacking down Sterling.
WIDE! Insigne whips a dangerous free kick wide as the England fans breath a huge sigh of relief. 40 minutes to go for the Three Lions. That their fans are counting here at Wembley (they are).
Second half is underway! Luke Shaw surges into the ox and plays in Raheem Sterling who goes down under contact from Chiellini and Bonucci. Penalty calls waved away. Probably the right call.
HALF TIME: Italy 0-1 England – Great start for England as Luke Shaw put them ahead after two minutes. The Three Lions pinned the Azzurri back, but Italy look more comfortable now. Such a tight, tense game. Perfectly poised for the second half.
Italy have improved a lot since their early struggles. Look a lot more composed now. Four minutes of stoppage time here at Wembley, as Immobile has a shot blocked and Verratti’s rebound is saved. Bonucci then lashes one wide from distance.
CLOSE! Federico Chiesa drills wide after somehow surging past Declan Rice. Italy’s best spell of the game so far. They are playing through England’s press a little better now.
Italy just can’t get going here. Little bit of possession for the Azzurri, but England have pressed well and look calm in possession. Insigne hits a tame effort wide, and then has a shout at his teammates. That’s where Italy is at.
England have looked really dangerous since taking the lead. Trippier is getting loads of space on the right. Southgate’s decision to switch to wing backs is looking like a very good one now. Italy have had one free kick, and that’s about it.
Fastest goal ever in a EURO final (1 minute, 57 seconds) ✅
⚽️ Luke Shaw#EURO2020 | #ENG pic.twitter.com/FSEqkNwBk7
— UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) July 11, 2021
KICK OFF… AND GOALLLL! Luke Shaw gives England an early lead after finishing at the back post after a fine cross from Kieran Trippier. What a start for England. Wembley has just gone absolutely bonkers.
1-0 to the Three Lions with less than two minutes on the clock! What a time for Luke Shaw to score his first England goal.
LUKE SHAW. pic.twitter.com/epnWUVUViJ
— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) July 11, 2021
Absolute chaos here at Wembley.
Epic pregame show here at Wembley. The stadium is bouncing! #ITA #ENG #EURO2020 #ITAENG pic.twitter.com/TgZ8L1V87h
— Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) July 11, 2021
TEAM NEWS: One change for England as Kieran Trippier comes in for Bukayo Saka, as England switch to a back three. Italy unchanged from the team which started against Spain in the semifinals.
HELLO FROM WEMBLEY! What an atmosphere. The scene here in London, and across England, has been wild all day long.
Here’s a look at the scenes from England’s capital, as the Three Lions aim to win a first major title since 1966 and a first European Championship, while Italy aim to win just a second European title and their first since 1968.
👋 Hello from Wembley Stadium!
Soak up the atmosphere with me, as Italy v. England is set to be an epic #EURO2020 final!#ITA or #ENG to be European champions? #ThreeLions first major final in 55 years…
Live #ITAENG updates, analysis & reaction here ➡️ https://t.co/rCEHTQu68I pic.twitter.com/caQFYrNUY3
— Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) July 11, 2021
The scene here outside Wembley. England fans are ready. #ITA #ENG #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/0HVc6yKWTx
— Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) July 11, 2021
Drink it in (literally) England fans. #ENG #ITA #ThreeLions #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/0Ujp7nCEeJ
— Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) July 11, 2021
🤯 SCENES in central London before the #EURO2020 final at Wembley.
England fans are everywhere. I’ve never seen London like this. Ever. #ITA #ENG #ITAENG pic.twitter.com/8a8oDh3wFu
— Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) July 11, 2021
EURO 2020 – Knockout round schedule (all kick off times ET)
Final
Sunday, July 11
Match 51: Italy v England – 3 pm ET (London)
- Projected lineups: Italy v. England
- 3 key tactical questions: England v. Italy
- EURO 2020 final preview: England v. Italy
- VIDEO: PST unfiltered – England v. Italy; Argentina v. Brazil, Messi v. Neymar
- Football’s Coming Home? England, at home, one win away
Semifinals
Tuesday, July 6
Italy 1-1 (4-2 PKs) Spain (London) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
- Italy, Mancini push boundaries to reach EURO 2020 final
- Bonucci brands Italy – Spain “toughest game I’ve ever played”
- Player ratings
Wednesday, July 7
England 2-1 (AET) Denmark (London) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
- England charged over fans using laser pointer, booing anthem v. Denmark
- Player ratings
- VIDEO: Damsgaard’s world-class free kick ends England’s shutout streak
EURO 2020 predictions – JPW’s knockout round predictions
Round of 16
Denmark beat Wales – CORRECT
Italy beat Austria – CORRECT
Belgium beat Portugal – CORRECT
Netherlands beat Czech Republic – WRONG
France beat Switzerland – WRONG
Spain beat Croatia – CORRECT
England beat Germany – CORRECT
Sweden beat Ukraine – WRONG
Quarterfinals
Belgium beat Italy – WRONG
Spain beat Switzerland – CORRECT
England beat Ukraine – CORRECT
Denmark beat Czech Republic – CORRECT
Semifinals
Italy beat Spain – CORRECT
England beat Denmark – CORRECT
Final
England beat Italy
Group stage, last 16 results and analysis
Friday, June 11
Turkey 0-3 Italy (Rome) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Saturday, June 12
Wales 1-1 Switzerland (Baku) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Finland 1-0 Denmark (Copenhagen) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
- Eriksen released from hospital, meets Denmark team, releases statement
- Eriksen to have heart-starting device fitted
- Eriksen’s teammates to “play for Christian” at EURO 2020
- “We should not have played after Eriksen collapsed, Denmark coach says
- Christian Eriksen in hospital after collapsing during Denmark – Finland
Belgium 3-0 Russia (St. Petersburg) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Sunday, June 13
England 1-0 Croatia (London) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Austria 3-1 North Macedonia (Bucharest) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Netherlands 3-2 Ukraine (Amsterdam) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Monday, June 14
Scotland 0-2 Czech Republic (Glasgow) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Poland 1-2 Slovakia (St. Petersburg) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Spain 0-0 Sweden (Seville) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Tuesday, June 15
Hungary 0-3 Portugal (Budapest) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
France 1-0 Germany (Munich) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Wednesday, June 16
Finland 0-1 Russia (St. Petersburg) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Turkey 0-2 Wales (Baku) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Italy 3-0 Switzerland (Rome) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Thursday, June 17
Ukraine 2-1 North Macedonia (Bucharest) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Denmark 1-2 Belgium (Copenhagen) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
- Schmeichel: Outpouring of support shows “the reason I play”
- VIDEO: Play halted for Eriksen tribute during Denmark-Belgium
Netherlands 2-0 Austria (Amsterdam) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Friday, June 18
Sweden 1-0 Slovakia (St. Petersburg) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Croatia 1-1 Czech Republic (Glasgow) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
England 0-0 Scotland (London) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
- Southgate backs Kane amid poor Euros form; captain to start v. Czechs
- Sancho (and Grealish): Why Southgate can “go for it”
- Southgate explains Kane sub; sluggish England held by Scotland
- Scotland proud of England draw, but “it’s important it’s not a pointless result”
- Player ratings
Saturday, June 19
Hungary 1-1 France (Budapest) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Portugal 2-4 Germany (Munich) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Spain 1-1 Poland (Seville) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Sunday, June 20
Italy 1-0 Wales (Rome) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Switzerland 3-1 Turkey (Baku) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Monday, June 21
North Macedonia 0-3 Netherlands (Amsterdam) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Ukraine 0-1 Austria (Bucharest) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Finland 0-2 Belgium (St. Petersburg) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Russia 1-4 Denmark (Copenhagen) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Tuesday, June 22
Croatia 3-1 Scotland (Glasgow) –RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Czech Republic 0-1 England (London) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Wednesday, June 23
Slovakia 0-5 Spain (Seville) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Sweden 3-2 Poland (St. Petersburg) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Germany 2-2 Hungary (Munich) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Portugal 2-2 France (Budapest) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Round of 16
Saturday, June 26
Italy 2-1 (AET) Austria (London) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
- Gareth Bale storms off when asked about retirement; Wales unhappy with ref
- VIDEO: Dolberg scores superb goal for Denmark v. Wales
Wales 0-4 Denmark (Amsterdam) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Sunday, June 27
Belgium 1-0 Portugal (Seville) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
- Kevin De Bruyne injured, leaves Belgium – Portugal in 2nd half
- VIDEO: Thorgan Hazard scores stunning opener for Belgium v. Portugal
Netherlands 0-2 Czech Republic (Budapest) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Monday, June 28
France 3-3 (4-5 PKs) Switzerland (Bucharest) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Croatia 3-5 (AET) Spain (Copenhagen) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
- VIDEO: Spain score shocking long-range own goal
- Morata says he has had death threats over EURO 2020 performances
- Croatia’s Perisic has virus, will miss next EURO 2020 game
Tuesday, June 29
Match 43: Sweden 1-2 (AET) Ukraine (Glasgow) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Match 44: England 2-0 Germany (London) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
- England “deliver” at raucous Wembley; Kane, Southgate hail Three Lions
- The Summer of Sterling and Rise of Rice: England plays on at EURO 2020
- Player ratings
Quarterfinals
Friday, July 2
Switzerland 1-1 (1-3 PKs) Spain (St. Petersburg) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Belgium 1-2 Italy (Munich) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Saturday, July 3
Czech Republic 1-2 Denmark (Baku) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Ukraine 0-4 England (Rome) – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
- Southgate pushes all the right buttons as England “peak at the right time”
- Kane, Maguire, Henderson reaction
- Player ratings
EURO 2020 predictions – JPW’s group stage predictions
Group A
1. Italy
2. Switzerland
3. Wales
4. Turkey
Group B
1. Belgium
2. Denmark
3. Finland
4. Russia
Group C
1. Netherlands
2. Austria
3. Ukraine
4. North Macedonia
Group D
1. England
2. Czech Republic
3. Croatia
4. Scotland
Group E
1. Spain
2. Poland
3. Sweden
4. Slovakia
Group F
1. France
2. Portugal
3. Germany
4. Hungary