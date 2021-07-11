Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

EURO 2020 has been a heck of a show this summer, with games held in cities across Europe to celebrate the tournament’s 60th anniversary.

And we are now at the semifinal stage and it is absolutely riveting.

With the tournament delayed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the situation has changed quite a bit for some of these teams.

The likes of France , Spain , Belgium , Germany and England are still among the favorites, while the likes of the Netherlands and Portugal have dropped off a little in recent months but have shown how dangerous they can be.

Dark horses galore include Italy, Denmark and Wales , while first-timers Finland and North Macedonia were fun to have around in the group stage, so too were Hungary and Scotland . But now, 24 have been reduced to three.

From Kylian Mbappe to Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Kane to Robert Lewandowski and Gareth Bale to Kevin de Bruyne, stars will shine across Europe this summer.

11 stadiums across 11 difference European countries will host games, with Wembley Stadium also hosting the semifinals and finals, plus games played in Glasgow, Seville, Budapest, Munich, Copenhagen, Baku, St Petersburg, Amsterdam, Bucharest and Rome.

Below is the full schedule, plus betting odds, stream links, TV schedule and everything else you need for the European Championships.

How to watch, stream

When: June 11 to July 11

TV Channel/Stream: ESPN and ESPN+

Live updates, stats: Online via NBCSports.com

Betting odds – full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet

EURO 2020 final

England (+150) | Italy (+205) | Draw (+195)

Live analysis from Wembley on Italy – England: By Joe Prince-Wright

England finishing strongly now. Chiellini stops Sterling, and Italy’s back four have been excellent.

HALF TIME IN EXTRA TIME: Nothing to separate these two teams. Both holding back rather than going for it. My goodness, it is tense here.

Jack Grealish is on for Mason Mount. Can ‘Super Jack’ be England’s hero?

Not a lot has happened so far in extra time, other than Italy making a sub.

EXTRA TIME: England managed to weather the storm and hold on, but Italy were dominant.

GOALLLL! Leonardo Bonucci equalizes for Italy. That had been coming. Italy have been so much better. Game on here at Wembley!

Strap in! All level in the final! pic.twitter.com/ud4ptg2rcC — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) July 11, 2021

SAVE! Fine stop from Jordan Pickford to deny Fedrico Chiesa’s low shot. Then Donnarruma tips a John Stones header from a corner over. England inviting a little too much pressure on themselves here.

SUBS: Berardi and Crisante on for Immobile and Barella. Italy building some momentum now. Bonucci was just booked for hacking down Sterling.

WIDE! Insigne whips a dangerous free kick wide as the England fans breath a huge sigh of relief. 40 minutes to go for the Three Lions. That their fans are counting here at Wembley (they are).

Second half is underway! Luke Shaw surges into the ox and plays in Raheem Sterling who goes down under contact from Chiellini and Bonucci. Penalty calls waved away. Probably the right call.

HALF TIME: Italy 0-1 England – Great start for England as Luke Shaw put them ahead after two minutes. The Three Lions pinned the Azzurri back, but Italy look more comfortable now. Such a tight, tense game. Perfectly poised for the second half.

Italy have improved a lot since their early struggles. Look a lot more composed now. Four minutes of stoppage time here at Wembley, as Immobile has a shot blocked and Verratti’s rebound is saved. Bonucci then lashes one wide from distance.

CLOSE! Federico Chiesa drills wide after somehow surging past Declan Rice. Italy’s best spell of the game so far. They are playing through England’s press a little better now.

Italy just can’t get going here. Little bit of possession for the Azzurri, but England have pressed well and look calm in possession. Insigne hits a tame effort wide, and then has a shout at his teammates. That’s where Italy is at.

England have looked really dangerous since taking the lead. Trippier is getting loads of space on the right. Southgate’s decision to switch to wing backs is looking like a very good one now. Italy have had one free kick, and that’s about it.

Fastest goal ever in a EURO final (1 minute, 57 seconds) ✅ ⚽️ Luke Shaw#EURO2020 | #ENG pic.twitter.com/FSEqkNwBk7 — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) July 11, 2021

KICK OFF… AND GOALLLL! Luke Shaw gives England an early lead after finishing at the back post after a fine cross from Kieran Trippier. What a start for England. Wembley has just gone absolutely bonkers.

1-0 to the Three Lions with less than two minutes on the clock! What a time for Luke Shaw to score his first England goal.

Absolute chaos here at Wembley.

TEAM NEWS: One change for England as Kieran Trippier comes in for Bukayo Saka, as England switch to a back three. Italy unchanged from the team which started against Spain in the semifinals.

HELLO FROM WEMBLEY! What an atmosphere. The scene here in London, and across England, has been wild all day long.

Here’s a look at the scenes from England’s capital, as the Three Lions aim to win a first major title since 1966 and a first European Championship, while Italy aim to win just a second European title and their first since 1968.