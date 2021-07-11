Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

LONDON — The Italy – England players ratings from the EURO 2020 final were tough to dish out after a tight, tense clash at Wembley.

Luke Shaw gave England a lead inside the first two minutes, but then Italy equalized through Leonardo Bonucci in the second half as the Azzurri surged back.

In extra time they could not be separated and Italy won on penalty kicks, with Gianluigi Donnarumma saving two and Marcus Rashford missing a spot kick.

Below is a look at the Italy – England player ratings in full, with marks out of 10 and analysis on every single player who featured.

Italy player ratings

Gianluigi Donnarumma: 8 – Couldn’t do much on the goal. Tipped a header from Stones over. Then stood tall in penalty kicks.

Giovanni Di Lorenzo: 6 – Caught out by Shaw on the early goal and never truly looked comfortable. Recovered well defensively.

Leonardo Bonucci: 7 – Booked for hacking Sterling. Flashed a shot wide from distance. Scored the equalizer. England tried to drag him out of position but his used all of his nous. Slotted his penalty kick home.

Giorgio Chiellini: 8 – Usually unflappable captain and center back was dragged out of position by Harry Kane a few times but he kept chugging away, as usual. Could have seen red for dragging Saka back. Helped drag his team back into the game.

Emerson Palmieri: 6 – Gave Trippier so much space to cross for the opening goal, and looked uneasy on the ball. Recovered well, though.

Nicola Barella: 5 – Subbed off in second half after having little impact.

Jorginho: 6 – Did his best to hold things together after taking an early knock. Missed a penalty.

Marco Verratti: 7 – Ticked things over nicely. His header led to the equalizer.

Lorenzo Insigne: 6 – Bright in stages. Curled a free kick wide and forced Pickford to save at the near post.

Ciro Immobile: 5 – Subbed off after a subdued display. One shot blocked in the first half, and that was it.

Federico Chiesa: 8 – Italy’s best player by far, as he fizzed one shot wide in the first half and then tested Pickford in the second. Such a shame he had to be subbed off due to injury.

Substitutions

Bryan Cristante (54′ on for Barella): 6 – Helped Italy gain control of midfield.

Domenico Berardi (55′ on for Immobile): 6 – Tried his best to stretch the England defense.

Federico Bernardeschi (86′ on for Chiesa): 6 – Worked hard, but didn’t have the same flair as Chiesa, understandably. Scored his pen.

Andrea Belotti (90′ on for Insigne): 5 – Caused problems with one attack. Missed his pen.

Manuel Locatelli (96′ on for Verratti): 5 – Worked hard in the engine room.

Alessandro Florenzi (118′ on for Emerson): N/A

England player ratings

Jordan Pickford: 6 – Made a couple of good stops to deny Insigne and Chiesa, but should have done better on Italy’s equalizer. Saved two penalties, but couldn’t do enough.

Kyle Walker: 7 – Recovered well when playing at center back on a few occasions. Switched to his favored right back spot. Solid defensively.

John Stones: 7 – Forced a save with a header. Solid on the ball and good positionally.

Harry Maguire: 6 – Some solid defending but lost track of Bonucci for the equalizer.

Kieran Trippier: 7 – Excellent cross for Shaw’s goal and did a job defensively as a right wing-back. Sacrificed when England went to a back four.

Kalvin Phillips: 6 – Another gutsy display from the Yorkshire Pirlo who pressed high whenever he could.

Declan Rice: 7 – Put in a heck of a shift in central midfield and ran himself into the ground. Henderson replaced him in the second half. What an epic shift from the West Ham man.

Luke Shaw: 8 – Took his goal extremely well and always a threat on the ball. What a tournament he’s had.

Raheem Sterling: 7 – Once again some electric runs at the heart of Italy’s defense. Never stopped being positive.

Harry Kane: 6 – Started well initially, but faded in second half as Chiellini and Bonucci took control.

Mason Mount: 6 – Buzzed around as usual, but couldn’t help England keep the ball. Replaced by Grealish.

Substitutions

Bukayo Saka (71′ on for Trippier): 6 – Some great work defensively but couldn’t quite get going in attack. Had his penalty kick saved.

Jordan Henderson (74′ on for Rice): 6 – Looked a little off the pace with a few sloppy passes.

Jack Grealish (99′ on for Mount): 7 – Made things happen and helped England regain some control.

Marcus Rashford (120′ on for Henderson): N/A – Hit the post with his penalty.

Jadon Sancho (120′ on for Walker): N/A – Had his penalty saved.

