The EURO 2020 final is off to a rip-roaring start after Luke Shaw gave England a 1-0 lead over Italy after just 116 seconds at Wembley Stadium.

Italy had a corner kick at one end of the field, which was quickly and easily cleared, setting Kieran Trippier down the right flank. Trippier, who came back into the starting lineup for Sunday’s final as manager Gareth Southgate opted for the 3-5-2/5-3-2 which flummoxed Germany in the round of 16, floated a cross to the back post where Shaw arrived to take it on the half-volley.

Power was hardly required to beat Gianluigi Donnarumma — simply a gentle redirect inside the near post — to set the Three Lions on their way and send Wembley into delirium with more than 60,000 England fans in the building.

Italy face an uphill battle now, with England set up to defend with three center backs and Trippier and Shaw pinning the wide attackers deeper than they’d otherwise like to be.

