EURO 2020 was one heck of a show this summer, with games held in cities across Europe to celebrate the tournament’s 60th anniversary.

And Italy were crowned champions after beating England at Wembley on penalty kicks.

With the tournament delayed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the situation changed quite a bit for some of these teams.

The likes of France, Spain, Belgium, Germany and England were among the favorites, while the likes of the Netherlands and Portugal bowed out in the last 16.

Dark horses galore saw Italy win it all, while Denmark reached the final four.

From Kylian Mbappe to Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Kane to Robert Lewandowski and Gareth Bale to Kevin de Bruyne, stars shone across Europe.

11 stadiums across 11 difference European countries hosted games, with Wembley Stadium also hosting the semifinals and finals, plus games played in Glasgow, Seville, Budapest, Munich, Copenhagen, Baku, St Petersburg, Amsterdam, Bucharest and Rome.

Below is the full results, analysis, plus betting odds and everything else you need on the European Championships.

How to watch, stream

When: June 11 to July 11

TV Channel/Stream: ESPN and ESPN+

Live updates, stats: Online via NBCSports.com

