ProSoccerTalk is now on video as well as in written format as plenty of opinion is coming to Premier League videos, even in the offseason when the stars hit EURO 2020 and Copa America.

Unleash the beast, as they say.

Each week ProSoccerTalk writers Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards, and Nick Mendola will analyze the Premier League action, preview the fixtures, and handle the big news from around the soccer world.

Expect opinions, analysis, and insight, as well as plenty of friendly banter along the way and maybe a beer or two among these Premier League videos…

Basically, they have these chats on their own anyway so we thought we would record them and let them loose on the Premier League, USMNT, and everything in-between. This is going to be a lot of fun and a lighthearted look at all of the action from across the soccer world each week.

With JPW is based in England and heading to Premier League games and traveling to stadiums/training grounds, plus Andy and Nick based Stateside, we will be checking in with them regularly to get their views on just about anything when it comes to Pro Soccer. Because, well, ProSoccerTalk.

England played it too safe in EURO final loss

Joe and Andy break down the thrilling conclusion to EURO 2020 and wonder whether Gareth Southgate’s hesitance to make aggressive changes cost the Three Lions against Italy.

Copa America win “the cherry on top” of Messi’s legacy

Lionel Messi didn’t need a major international trophy to cement his status as an all-time great, but Joe and Andy are happy to see him lead Argentina to a validating Copa America win all the same.

Which USMNT prospects can make mark in Gold Cup?

Gregg Berhalter has chosen a very young roster to represent the USMNT in the 2021 Gold Cup, and Joe and Andy break down which players they’re most interested to watch.

Can USWNT live up to “team to beat” label?

Joe and Andy look forward to the USWNT’s Olympic ambitions and what we can expect from the reigning world champions in Tokyo.

Biggest potential Premier League transfer news

Joe and Andy dive into Patrick Vieira, Rafael Benitez, and Nuno Espirito Santo all being in place now, what summer moves should be the focus and outline which Premier League clubs need to do the most business.

