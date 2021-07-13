England player ratings for EURO 2020

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

England lost in the EURO 2020 final on penalty kicks but they had an incredible tournament, and that is why we want to focus on player ratings.

The disappointment in the final aside, England went on a remarkable run under Gareth Southgate as they only conceded two goals in seven games and recorded their best-ever finish at a European Championship.

That won’t soften the blow of losing in a final at their Wembley home in such devastating fashion, but plenty of stars shone for the Three Lions this summer, and some were unexpected.

Overall, despite the pain of defeat, it seems like England are very much heading in the right direction.

Here’s a look at the marks out of 10, as we dish out our England player ratings for their displays at EURO 2020.

Goalkeepers

Jordan Pickford: 9 – Didn’t really put a foot wrong the entire tournament. Had some outstanding games, especially against Germany, Scotland and Denmark, and was so solid throughout. Silenced a lot of his critics.

Defenders

Kieran Trippier: 7 – Put in a great display against Croatia (at left back) and Germany, while also did well early on in the final with a fine cross to Luke Shaw for England’s goal. May be a bit frustrated he didn’t start every game.

Kyle Walker: 8 – A really good tournament. Showed his flexibility between being a right back and center back in a three. His distribution improved and his pace to recover when England were caught on the counter was key.

Reece James: 6 – Played in the Scotland game and almost scored with a powerful shot. Too many safe passes in that game, though.

John Stones: 8 – Brilliant tournament. Hit the post against Scotland when he should have scored and was dangerous from set pieces. Defensively solid as a rock and so calm on the ball. Only defender to start all seven games for England.

Harry Maguire: 8 – After missing the first two games after recovering from injury the Manchester United captain slotted in seamlessly. Some imperious defensive displays, scored a fine header against Ukraine and stood tall when his team needed him.

Tyrone Mings: 7 – Did not let anybody down when standing in for the injured Maguire in the opening two group games.

Luke Shaw: 9 – Fabulous tournament from the Man United left back. A real threat in attack from left back and left wing-back and he delivered three assists. Scored a beauty in the final to set England on their way early on. What a comeback he’s having.

Midfielders

Kalvin Phillips: 8 – What a great summer for the Yorkshire Pirlo. Only Jorginho covered more ground than him in the tournament and Phillips led England’s high-press from central midfield so well. This was his breakout moment.

Declan Rice: 8 – See above. His partnership with Phillips worked so well and they gave England a solid defensive base which allowed the full backs to push on. What a player the 22-year-old is.

Jordan Henderson: 6 – After missing so long through injury it is remarkable that Henderson played any part at all. Scored his first England goal in the win against Ukraine and always slotted in well off the bench, except he looked a bit shaky in the final.

Mason Mount: 6 – Started the tournament well but after missing two games after having to self-isolate, that seemed to impact his rhythm. Worked so hard, but England could never get him in dangerous positions.

Jack Grealish: 8 – Wasn’t used enough. It is that simple. England’s fans love him and chanted for him to come on and when he did play he made things happen. Got stuck with being an ‘impact sub’ but will surely be a regular for England soon.

Jude Bellingham: 6 – Came off the bench in a couple of games and worked hard and kept the tempo high. The 18-year-old has a bright future.

Phil Foden: 6 – The 21-year-old started the tournament well but was then hit with an injury which saw him miss the final. Still had an impact, especially in the semifinal.

Bukayo Saka: 8 – Wow. One of the stars of the tournament for England as his direct running caused so many problems. Man of the Match against Czech Republic and excelled against Germany and Denmark too. So cruel to see his penalty saved in the final, but at 19 years of age he will be a star for England for many years to come.

Jadon Sancho: 6 – Deserved a start against Ukraine and took his chance. Barely feature aside from that, and was gutted to have his penalty kick saved. The young winger will come back stronger.

Forwards

Raheem Sterling: 9 – Fantastic tournament as he scored important goals and was fearless as he ran at defenses time and time again. Just came up short in the final, but Italy were so wary of him. He has never let Southgate down and his partnership with Kane and Saka will be key moving forward.

Harry Kane: 7 – Started slow but dug deep to score four goals. Struggled to find space as teams targeted him, and the captain will have wanted to play a lot better in the final.

Marcus Rashford: 6 – Played a bit-part in this tournament off the bench as he battled back from a knock. Missed his penalty in the shootout in the final and looked devastated. He will bounce back. Great character on and off the pitch.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin: 6 – Used to give Kane a rest in a few games and looked up for the part. Will be disappointed he didn’t feature more.

England squad who did not feature – Goalkeepers: Aaron Ramsdale, Sam Johnstone; Defenders: Conor Coady, Ben Chilwell, Ben White

