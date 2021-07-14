Men’s Soccer at the Olympics: How to watch, schedule, start time

By Nicholas MendolaJul 14, 2021, 12:24 PM EDT
0 Comments

The USMNT failed to make the Olympics again, opening the door for Honduras to join Mexico for the 2020 games in Tokyo.

After being postponed due to COVID, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will take place in Tokyo, Japan, Friday, July 23 – Sunday, August 8, 2021.

[ MORE: Latest schedule for USMNT, USWNT ]  

As always, NBC is home to the Olympics and will provide coverage, which can be accessed on local NBC stations as well as streamed on NBCOlympics.comNBC Sports, and Peacock.

More Olympics

Women's soccer
Women’s Soccer at the Olympics: How to watch, schedule, start time
USWNT
Five things to know about the USWNT before the Olympics in Tokyo
EURO 2020
VIDEO: PST unfiltered – EURO 2020, Copa America finals wrap; USMNT,...

Men’s soccer at the Olympics — Squad news

France’s roster is out, and there’s some serious heat with Jonathan Ikone and Eduardo Camavinga the U-23 stars and veterans Andre-Pierre-Gignac, Florian Thauvin, and Teji Savanier in the squad.

Japan has longtime Southampton defender Maya Yoshida as well as Real Madrid prospect Takefusa Kubo. Mexico is also loaded.

Other Premier League players (or PL academy players) include:

Chris Wood (Burnley and New Zealand)
Malang Sarr (Chelsea and France)
Percy Tau (Brighton and South Africa)
Winston Reid (West Ham and New Zealand)
Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa and Brazil)
Caleb Watts (Southampton and Australia)
Kgoagelo Chauke (Southampton and South Africa)
William Saliba (Arsenal and France)
Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal and Brazil)
Rafa Mir (Wolves and Spain)
Khanya Leshabela (Leicester City and South Africa)

Men’s soccer at the Olympics — Group stage

July 22
Egypt v Spain (Sapporo) — 3:30am ET
New Zealand v South Korea (Kashima) — 4am ET
Mexico v France (Tokyo) — 4am ET
Ivory Coast v Saudi Arabia (Yokohama) — 4:30am ET
Argentina v Australia (Sapporo) — 6:30am ET
Japan v South Africa (Tokyo) — 7am ET
Honduras v Romania (Kashima) — 7am ET
Brazil v Germany (Yokohama) — 7:30am ET

July 25
Egypt v Argentina (Sapporo) — 3:30am ET
France v South Africa (Saitama) — 4am ET
New Zealand v Honduras (Kashimi) — 4am ET
Brazil v Ivory Coast (Yokohama) — 4:30am ET
Australia v Spain (Sapporo) — 6:30am ET
Japan v Mexico (Saitama) — 7am ET
Romania v South Korea (Kashima) — 7:m ET
Saudi Arabia v Germany (Yokohama) — 7:30am ET

July 28
Saudi Arabia v Brazil (Saitama) — 4am ET
Germany v Ivory Coast (Miyagi) — 4am ET
Romania v New Zealand (Sapporo) — 4:30am ET
South Korea v Honduras (Yokohama) — 4:30am ET
Spain v Argentina (Saitama) — 7am ET
Australia v Egypt (Miyagi) — 7am ET
South Africa v Mexico (Sapporo) — 7:30am ET
France v Japan (Yokohama) — 7:30am ET

Men’s soccer at the Olympics — Standings

Group A
Japan
South Africa
Mexico
France

Group B
New Zealand
South Korea
Honduras
Romania

Group C
Egypt
Spain
Argentina
Australia

Group D
Brazil
Germany
Ivory Coast
Saudi Arabia

Men’s soccer at the Olympics — Knockout rounds

Quarterfinals

July 31
1C v 2D (Miyagi) — 4am ET
1A v 2B (Kashima) — 5am ET
1D v 2C (Saitama) — 6am ET
1B v 2A (Yokohama) — 7am ET

Semifinals

Aug. 3
1B/2A v 1D/2C (Kashima) — 4am ET
1A/2B 1C/2D (Yokohama) — 7am ET

Medal matches

Aug. 6
Bronze medal match (Kashima) — 7am ET

Aug. 7
Gold medal match (Tokyo) — 7:30am ET

More women's soccer

Women's soccer
Women’s Soccer at the Olympics: How to watch, schedule, start time
Women's Champions League
Chelsea joins Barcelona as UEFA Women’s Champions League will see first-time...
Women's Super League
VIDEO: Man City levels late but Chelsea moves closer to WSL title defense