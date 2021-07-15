Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

EURO 2020 is stacked with talent and it has been a heck of a summer, but which players were the brightest stars on show?

With the tournament taking place across Europe as UEFA celebrates the 60th anniversary of the competition, fans across multiple countries and cities will get the chance to see superstars up close and personal.

From Harry Kane to Gianluigi Donnarumma, Cristiano Ronaldo to Kylian Mbappe, the hopes of an entire nation were on the shoulders of these superstar players.

And Italy prevailed against England, on penalty kicks, in the final.

That was so tough to do, especially in the expanded 24-team format, as Europe is stacked with top talents and national teams.

Forget about what these star players have achieved for their clubs during the 2020-21 season or the injuries they’ve had, we are talking about which players are the best of the best right now after their displays at EURO 2020.

Throughout the tournament we ranked the top 20 players, and here is our ranking after the final, as 51 games took place and it was beautiful to watch.

Ranking top 20 players at EURO 2020

1. Leonardo Spinazzola (Italy) – Up 2

2. Leonardo Bonucci (Italy) – Up 1

3. Raheem Sterling (England) – Down 2

4. Jordan Pickford (England) – Even

5. Romelu Lukaku (Belgium) – Even

6. Pedri (Spain) – Even

7. Kevin de Bruyne (Belgium) – Even

8. Luke Shaw (England) – Up 1

9. Jorginho (Italy) – Up 4

10. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) – Even

11. Federico Chiesa (Italy) – Even

12. Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy) – Up 7

13. Giorgio Chiellini (Italy) – Up 4

14. Joakim Maehle (Denmark) – Even

15. John Stones (England) – Down 7

16. Granit Xhaka (Switzerland) – Even

17. Marco Verratti (Italy) – New entry

18. Patrik Schick (Czech Republic) – Even

19. Paul Pogba (France) – New entry

20. Andreas Christensen (Denmark) – Even

