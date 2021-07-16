The rest of 2021 is set to be a hugely important time for the USMNT, with the conclusion of the CONCACAF Nations League set for early June, followed by the CONCACAF Gold Cup a month later, and the beginning of 2022 World Cup qualifying in September.
[ MORE: 2021 Gold Cup squads for every team ]
This year’s Gold Cup is set to be played in nine stadiums and seven cities across the United States, with 16 nations — 15 from the region and one guest nation, Qatar. 12 nations have already qualified through their performance in the 2019-20 Nations League, plus the invitation to Qatar making 13, which leaves three more places left to be decided before the tournament kicks off on July 10.
[ MORE: Berhalter names 23-man USMNT roster for Gold Cup ]
One final round of qualification will see 12 more nations battle, beginning on July 2, for the three remaining berths. It’s a two-round qualification competition featuring the following nations:
Nations League A 3rd-place finishers: Cuba, Bermuda, Trinidad & Tobago, Haiti
Nations League B Runners-up: French Guiana, Montserrat, Guyana, Saint Vincent & the Grenadines
Nations League C Winners: Barbados, Bahamas, Guatemala, Guadeloupe
How to watch, stream: 2021 Gold Cup
When: July 10 to Aug. 1
TV Channel/Stream: Fox, FS1 and FS2
Live updates, stats: Online via NBCSports.com
2021 Gold Cup Betting odds – forthcoming from our partner, PointsBet
PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links
2021 Gold Cup – Group stage schedule (all kick off times ET)
Saturday, July 10
Mexico 0-0 Trinidad & Tobago
Sunday, July 11
Martinique 1-4 Canada
USA 1-0 Haiti – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Guatemala 2-0 El Salvador
Monday, July 12
Jamaica 2-0 Suriname
Costa Rica 3-1 Guadeloupe
Tuesday, July 13
Qatar 3-3 Panama
Honduras 4-0 Grenada
Wednesday, July 14
Trinidad & Tobago 0-2 El Salvador – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Guatemala 0-3 Mexico – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Thursday, July 15
Haiti 1-4 Canada
Martinique 1-6 USA – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Friday, July 16
6:30 pm: Guadeloupe v Jamaica
8:30 pm: Suriname v Costa Rica
Saturday, July 17
7:30 pm: Grenada v Qatar
9:30 pm: Panama v Honduras
Sunday, July 18
5 pm: USA v Canada
5 pm: Martinique v Haiti
10 pm: Mexico v El Salvador
10 pm: Guatemala v Trinidad & Tobago
Tuesday, July 20
7 pm: Costa Rica v Jamaica
7 pm: Suriname v Guadeloupe
9 pm: Panama v Grenada
9 pm: Honduras v Qatar
Knockout round schedule
2021 Gold Cup Quarterfinals
Saturday, July 24
Match 25: Winner Group D v Runner-up Group A
Match 26: Winner Group A v Runner up Group D
Sunday, July 25
Match 27: Winner Group C v Runner-up Group B
Match 28: Winner Group B v Runner-up Group C
2021 Gold Cup Semifinals
Thursday, July 29
Match 29: Winner match 25 v Winner match 28
Match 30: Match winner 26 v Match winner 27
2021 Gold Cup Final
Sunday, August 1
Match 31: Winner match 29 v Winner match 30