The Women’s Olympic soccer tournament is stacked in Tokyo and it should be one heck of a tournament.
The United States women’s national team have won the last two World Cups, but their 2016 Olympics was a rare failure as the team failed to medal for the first time in six tournaments.
Now the 18 women set to represent the USWNT join coach Vlatko Andonovski and his staff in bringing a long, unblemished run to Tokyo.
After being postponed due to COVID, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will take place in Tokyo, Japan, Friday, July 23 – Sunday, August 8, 2021.
As always, NBC is home to the Olympics and will provide coverage, which can be accessed on local NBC stations as well as streamed on NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports, and Peacock.
When is Soccer at Tokyo Olympics 2020?
Soccer is scheduled for Saturday, July 24 – Saturday, August 7.
Who is on the USWNT roster for the Olympics?
A lot of names you know: Megan Rapinoe, Becky Sauerbrunn, Alex Morgan.
And maybe some you don’t. Here’s the 18-player USMNT squad for the Tokyo Olympics.
Women’s soccer at the Olympics — Group stage
July 21
Great Britain v Chile (Sapporo) — 3:30am ET
China v Brazil (Miyagi) — 4am ET
Sweden v USWNT (Tokyo) — 4:30am ET
Japan v Canada (Sapporo) — 6:30am ET
Zambia v Netherlands (Miyagi) — 7am ET
Australia v New Zealand (Tokyo) — 7:30am ET
July 24
Chile v Canada (Sapporo) — 3:30am ET
China v Zambia (Miyagi) — 4am ET
Sweden v Australia (Tokyo) — 4:30am ET
Japan v Great Britain (Sapporo) — 6:30am ET
Netherlands v Brazil (Miyagi) — 7am ET
New Zealand v USWNT (Tokyo) — 7:30am ET
July 27
USWNT v Australia (Kashima) — 4am ET
New Zealand v Sweden (Miyagi) — 4am ET
Canada v Great Britain (Kashima) — 7am ET
Chile v Japan (Miyagi) — 7am ET
Netherlands v China (Yokohama) — 7:30am ET
Brazil v Zambia (Saitama) — 7:30am ET
Women’s soccer at the Olympics — Standings
Women’s soccer at the Olympics — Knockout rounds
Quarterfinals
July 30
2E v 2F (Miyagi) — 4am ET
1E v 3F or 3G (Kashima) — 5am ET
1G v 3E or 3F (Saitama) — 6am ET
1F v 2G (Yokohama) — 7am ET
Semifinals
Aug. 2
1F/2G v 2E/2F (Kashima) — 4am ET
1E/3F/3G v 1E/3F/3G (Yokohama) — 7am ET
Medal matches
Aug. 5
Bronze medal match (Kashima) — 4am ET
Gold medal match (Tokyo) — 10pm ET