The rest of 2021 is set to be a hugely important time for the USMNT, with the conclusion of the CONCACAF Nations League set for early June, followed by the CONCACAF Gold Cup a month later, and the beginning of 2022 World Cup qualifying in September.
The USMNT has named an extremely young squad, while Mexico are the heavy favorites to defend their crown.
This year’s tournament will be played in nine stadiums and seven cities across the United States, with 16 nations — 15 from the region and one guest nation, Qatar.
12 nations qualified through their performance in the 2019-20 Nations League, plus the invitation to Qatar making 13, with Trinidad & Tobago, Haiti and Guadeloupe also qualifying for the tournament, while Guatemala replaced Curacao after the latter suffered a COVID-19 outbreak on the eve of the tournament.
Below is everything you need to know on the Gold Cup this summer.
How to watch, stream: 2021 Gold Cup
When: July 10 to Aug. 1
TV Channel/Stream: Fox, FS1 and FS2
Live updates, stats: Online via NBCSports.com
2021 Gold Cup – Group stage schedule (all kick off times ET)
Saturday, July 10
Mexico 0-0 Trinidad & Tobago
Sunday, July 11
Martinique 1-4 Canada
USA 1-0 Haiti – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Guatemala 2-0 El Salvador
Monday, July 12
Jamaica 2-0 Suriname
Costa Rica 3-1 Guadeloupe
Tuesday, July 13
Qatar 3-3 Panama
Honduras 4-0 Grenada
Wednesday, July 14
Trinidad & Tobago 0-2 El Salvador – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Guatemala 0-3 Mexico – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Thursday, July 15
Haiti 1-4 Canada
Martinique 1-6 USA – RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Friday, July 16
Guadeloupe 1-2 Jamaica
Suriname 1-2 Costa Rica
Saturday, July 17
7:30 pm: Grenada v Qatar
9:30 pm: Panama v Honduras
Sunday, July 18
5 pm: USA v Canada
5 pm: Martinique v Haiti
10 pm: Mexico v El Salvador
10 pm: Guatemala v Trinidad & Tobago
Tuesday, July 20
7 pm: Costa Rica v Jamaica
7 pm: Suriname v Guadeloupe
9 pm: Panama v Grenada
9 pm: Honduras v Qatar
Knockout round schedule
2021 Gold Cup Quarterfinals
Saturday, July 24
Match 25: Winner Group D v Runner-up Group A
Match 26: Winner Group A v Runner up Group D
Sunday, July 25
Match 27: Winner Group C v Runner-up Group B
Match 28: Winner Group B v Runner-up Group C
2021 Gold Cup Semifinals
Thursday, July 29
Match 29: Winner match 25 v Winner match 28
Match 30: Match winner 26 v Match winner 27
2021 Gold Cup Final
Sunday, August 1
Match 31: Winner match 29 v Winner match 30