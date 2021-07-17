Major League Soccer’s 26th season is officially underway, as defending MLS champions Columbus Crew forge their title defense with a typically deep chasing pack hot on their heels.
With plenty of summer tournaments going on across the globe over the last month, the focus is now back on MLS as an intriguing battle in the Western and Eastern Conferences takes center stage.
The 2021 regular season officially kicked off on Friday, April 16, and is set to conclude with Decision Day on Nov. 7. MLS Cup 2021 is currently scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 11.
How to watch MLS
Dates & times: Full schedule below
Stream: ESPN+
MLS schedule, Week 13
Saturday, July 17
Atlanta United v New England Revolution — 5 pm ET
Columbus v New York City FC — 7:30 pm ET
Philadelphia Union v D.C. United — 7:30 pm ET
Montreal Impact v FC Cincinnati — 7:30 pm ET
Toronto FC v Orlando City SC — 7:30 pm ET
Nashville SC v Chicago Fire — 8:30 pm ET
Colorado Rapids v San Jose Earthquakes — 9 pm ET
Vancouver Whitecaps v LA Galaxy — 10 pm ET
Los Angeles FC v Real Salt Lake — 10:30 pm ET
Portland Timbers v FC Dallas — 10:30pm ET
Sunday, July 18
Minnesota United v Seattle Sounders — 2 pm ET
MLS Cup 2021 odds – provided by our partner, PointsBet
Seattle Sounders +400
Los Angeles FC +700
Orlando City +800
Sporting Kansas City +800
New England Revolution +1100
Philadelphia Union +1400
Columbus Crew +1600
LA Galaxy +1600
New York City FC +2000
Colorado Rapids +2000
New York Red Bulls +2500
Nashville SC +3300
D.C. United +3300
Portland Timbers +4000
Atlanta United +4000
Minnesota United +4000
Montreal Impact +4000
Real Salt Lake +6600
FC Dallas +8000
FC Cincinnati +8000
Austin FC +9000
Toronto FC +10000
Inter Miami +10000
San Jose Earthquakes +10000
Chicago Fire +15000
Vancouver Whitecaps +20000
