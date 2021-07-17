Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2020-21 Premier League schedule has been announced, and below are details on how to watch all of the fixtures in the USA with the NBC Sports Premier League schedule across Peacock and our family of channels.

[ VIDEO: Premier League analysis ]

You can now start planning out your weekends between August 2021 and May 2022.

As Premier League fans, you’re looking for a few things for your club: opening day, final day, Boxing Day and when your derby games are.

All of that info on the Premier League fixtures is below, plus you can watch all 380 games live across our platforms here at NBC Sports.

[ WATCH: Premier League on NBC Sports in the USA ]

Can reigning champions Manchester City defend their crown? Or will the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea put up a fight for the title this season? What about Tottenham, Arsenal, Leicester City and West Ham, can they break into the top four?

Also, new boys Norwich City, Watford and Brentford will add plenty to the PL, as there are so many intriguing storylines swirling, plus fans are expected to return to stadiums in large numbers for the 2021-22 season.

[ MORE: Full highlights, analysis of 2020-21 season ]

Below is the schedule in full, with dates and times subject to change as the broadcast schedule in the UK is confirmed in the coming months.

NBC Sports Premier League schedule: Dates, fixtures, how to watch in USA, Peacock

All games kick off at 10am ET unless otherwise stated

Friday 13 August

3pm: Brentford v Arsenal – NBCSN – STREAM LIVE

Saturday 14 August

7:30am: Man Utd v Leeds – NBCSN – STREAM LIVE

Leicester City v Wolves – NBCSN – STREAM LIVE

Burnley v Brighton – Peacock Premium

Chelsea v Crystal Palace – Peacock Premium

Everton v Southampton – Peacock Premium

Watford v Aston Villa – Peacock Premium

12:30pm: Norwich City v Liverpool – NBC – STREAM LIVE

Sunday 15 August

9am: Newcastle v West Ham – NBCSN – STREAM LIVE

11:30am: Spurs v Man City – NBCSN – STREAM LIVE

Saturday 21 August

7:30am: Liverpool v Burnley – Peacock Premium

Aston Villa v Newcastle – CNBC – STREAM LIVE

Man City v Norwich City – NBCSN –STREAM LIVE

Crystal Palace v Brentford – Peacock Premium

Leeds v Everton – Peacock Premium

12:30pm: Brighton v Watford – NBC – STREAM LIVE

Sunday 22 August

9am: Southampton v Man Utd – Peacock Premium

9am: Wolves v Spurs – NBCSN – STREAM LIVE

11:30am: Arsenal v Chelsea – NBCSN – STREAM LIVE

Monday 23 August

3pm: West Ham v Leicester City – NBCSN – STREAM LIVE

Saturday 28 August

7:30am: Man City v Arsenal – Peacock Premium

Brighton v Everton – NBCSN – STREAM LIVE

Aston Villa v Brentford – Peacock Premium

Newcastle v Southampton – Peacock Premium

Norwich City v Leicester City – Peacock Premium

West Ham v Crystal Palace – Peacock Premium

12:30pm: Liverpool v Chelsea – NBC – STREAM LIVE

Sunday 29 August

9am: Burnley v Leeds – NBCSN – STREAM LIVE

9am: Spurs v Watford – Peacock Premium

11:30am: Wolves v Man Utd – NBCSN – STREAM LIVE

Saturday 11 September

7:30am: Crystal Palace v Spurs

Arsenal v Norwich City

Brentford v Brighton

Leicester City v Man City

Man Utd v Newcastle

Southampton v West Ham

Watford v Wolves

12:30pm: Chelsea v Aston Villa

Sunday 12 September

11:30am: Leeds v Liverpool

Monday 13 September

3pm: Everton v Burnley

Friday 17 September

3pm: Newcastle v Leeds

Saturday 18 September

7:30am: Wolves v Brentford

Burnley v Arsenal

Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Man City v Southampton

Norwich City v Watford

12:30pm: Aston Villa v Everton

Sunday 19 September

9am: Brighton v Leicester City

9am: West Ham v Man Utd

11:30am: Spurs v Chelsea

Saturday 25 September

7:30am: Chelsea v Man City

Everton v Norwich City

Leeds v West Ham

Leicester City v Burnley

Man Utd v Aston Villa

Watford v Newcastle

12:30pm: Brentford v Liverpool

Sunday 26 September

9am: Southampton v Wolves

11:30am: Arsenal v Spurs

Monday 27 September

3pm: Crystal Palace v Brighton

Saturday 2 October

Brighton v Arsenal

Burnley v Norwich City

Chelsea v Southampton

Crystal Palace v Leicester City

Leeds v Watford

Liverpool v Man City

Man Utd v Everton

Spurs v Aston Villa

West Ham v Brentford

Wolves v Newcastle

Saturday 16 October

Arsenal v Crystal Palace

Aston Villa v Wolves

Brentford v Chelsea

Everton v West Ham

Leicester City v Man Utd

Man City v Burnley

Newcastle v Spurs

Norwich City v Brighton

Southampton v Leeds

Watford v Liverpool

Saturday 23 October

Arsenal v Aston Villa

Brentford v Leicester City

Brighton v Man City

Chelsea v Norwich City

Crystal Palace v Newcastle

Everton v Watford

Leeds v Wolves

Man Utd v Liverpool

Southampton v Burnley

West Ham v Spurs

Saturday 30 October

Aston Villa v West Ham

Burnley v Brentford

Leicester City v Arsenal

Liverpool v Brighton

Man City v Crystal Palace

Newcastle v Chelsea

Norwich City v Leeds

Spurs v Man Utd

Watford v Southampton

Wolves v Everton

Saturday 6 November

Arsenal v Watford

Brentford v Norwich City

Brighton v Newcastle

Chelsea v Burnley

Crystal Palace v Wolves

Everton v Spurs

Leeds v Leicester City

Man Utd v Man City

Southampton v Aston Villa

West Ham v Liverpool

Saturday 20 November

Aston Villa v Brighton

Burnley v Crystal Palace

Leicester City v Chelsea

Liverpool v Arsenal

Man City v Everton

Newcastle v Brentford

Norwich City v Southampton

Spurs v Leeds

Watford v Man Utd

Wolves v West Ham

Saturday 27 November

Arsenal v Newcastle

Brentford v Everton

Brighton v Leeds

Burnley v Spurs

Chelsea v Man Utd

Crystal Palace v Aston Villa

Leicester City v Watford

Liverpool v Southampton

Man City v West Ham

Norwich City v Wolves

Tuesday 30 November

Aston Villa v Man City

Everton v Liverpool

Leeds v Crystal Palace

Watford v Chelsea

West Ham v Brighton

Wolves v Burnley

Man Utd v Arsenal

Wednesday 1 December

Newcastle v Norwich City

Southampton v Leicester City

Spurs v Brentford

Saturday 4 December

Aston Villa v Leicester City

Everton v Arsenal

Leeds v Brentford

Man Utd v Crystal Palace

Newcastle v Burnley

Southampton v Brighton

Spurs v Norwich City

Watford v Man City

West Ham v Chelsea

Wolves v Liverpool

Saturday 11 December

Arsenal v Southampton

Brentford v Watford

Brighton v Spurs

Burnley v West Ham

Chelsea v Leeds

Crystal Palace v Everton

Leicester City v Newcastle

Liverpool v Aston Villa

Man City v Wolves

Norwich City v Man Utd

Tuesday 14 December

Arsenal v West Ham

Brentford v Man Utd

Brighton v Wolves

Burnley v Watford

Leicester City v Spurs

Norwich City v Aston Villa

Crystal Palace v Southampton

Wednesday 15 December

Chelsea v Everton

Liverpool v Newcastle

Man City v Leeds

Saturday 18 December

Aston Villa v Burnley

Everton v Leicester City

Leeds v Arsenal

Man Utd v Brighton

Newcastle v Man City

Southampton v Brentford

Spurs v Liverpool

Watford v Crystal Palace

West Ham v Norwich City

Wolves v Chelsea

Saturday 26 December

Aston Villa v Chelsea

Brighton v Brentford

Burnley v Everton

Liverpool v Leeds

Man City v Leicester City

Newcastle v Man Utd

Norwich City v Arsenal

Spurs v Crystal Palace

West Ham v Southampton

Wolves v Watford

Tuesday 28 December

Arsenal v Wolves

Brentford v Man City

Chelsea v Brighton

Crystal Palace v Norwich

Everton v Newcastle

Leeds v Aston Villa

Leicester v Liverpool

Man Utd v Burnley

Southampton v Spurs

Watford v West Ham

Saturday 1 January

Arsenal v Man City

Brentford v Aston Villa

Chelsea v Liverpool

Crystal Palace v West Ham

Everton v Brighton

Leeds v Burnley

Leicester v Norwich

Man Utd v Wolves

Southampton v Newcastle

Watford v Spurs

Saturday 15 January

Aston Villa v Man Utd

Brighton v Crystal Palace

Burnley v Leicester

Liverpool v Brentford

Man City v Chelsea

Newcastle v Watford

Norwich v Everton

Spurs v Arsenal

West Ham v Leeds

Wolves v Southampton

Saturday 22 January

Arsenal v Burnley

Brentford v Wolves

Chelsea v Spurs

Crystal Palace v Liverpool

Everton v Aston Villa

Leeds v Newcastle

Leicester v Brighton

Man Utd v West Ham

Southampton v Man City

Watford v Norwich

Tuesday 8 February

Aston Villa v Leeds

Brighton v Chelsea

Burnley v Man Utd

Norwich v Crystal Palace

West Ham v Watford

Wolves v Arsenal

Wednesday 9 February

Newcastle v Everton

Spurs v Southampton

Liverpool v Leicester

Man City v Brentford

Saturday 12 February

Brentford v Crystal Palace

Burnley v Liverpool

Chelsea v Arsenal

Everton v Leeds

Leicester v West Ham

Man Utd v Southampton

Newcastle v Aston Villa

Norwich v Man City

Spurs v Wolves

Watford v Brighton

Saturday 19 February

Arsenal v Brentford

Aston Villa v Watford

Brighton v Burnley

Crystal Palace v Chelsea

Leeds v Man Utd

Liverpool v Norwich

Man City v Spurs

Southampton v Everton

West Ham v Newcastle

Wolves v Leicester

Saturday 26 February

Arsenal v Liverpool

Brentford v Newcastle

Brighton v Aston Villa

Chelsea v Leicester

Crystal Palace v Burnley

Everton v Man City

Leeds v Spurs

Man Utd v Watford

Southampton v Norwich

West Ham v Wolves

Saturday 5 March

Aston Villa v Southampton

Burnley v Chelsea

Leicester v Leeds

Liverpool v West Ham

Man City v Man Utd

Newcastle v Brighton

Norwich v Brentford

Spurs v Everton

Watford v Arsenal

Wolves v Crystal Palace

Saturday 12 March

Arsenal v Leicester

Brentford v Burnley

Brighton v Liverpool

Chelsea v Newcastle

Crystal Palace v Man City

Everton v Wolves

Leeds v Norwich

Man Utd v Spurs

Southampton v Watford

West Ham v Aston Villa

Saturday 19 March

Aston Villa v Arsenal

Burnley v Southampton

Leicester v Brentford

Liverpool v Man Utd

Man City v Brighton

Newcastle v Crystal Palace

Norwich v Chelsea

Spurs v West Ham

Watford v Everton

Wolves v Leeds

Saturday 2 April

Brighton v Norwich

Burnley v Man City

Chelsea v Brentford

Crystal Palace v Arsenal

Leeds v Southampton

Liverpool v Watford

Man Utd v Leicester

Spurs v Newcastle

West Ham v Everton

Wolves v Aston Villa

Saturday 9 April

Arsenal v Brighton

Aston Villa v Spurs

Brentford v West Ham

Everton v Man Utd

Leicester v Crystal Palace

Man City v Liverpool

Newcastle v Wolves

Norwich v Burnley

Southampton v Chelsea

Watford v Leeds

Saturday 16 April

Aston Villa v Liverpool

Everton v Crystal Palace

Leeds v Chelsea

Man Utd v Norwich

Newcastle v Leicester

Southampton v Arsenal

Spurs v Brighton

Watford v Brentford

West Ham v Burnley

Wolves v Man City

Saturday 23 April

Arsenal v Man Utd

Brentford v Spurs

Brighton v Southampton

Burnley v Wolves

Chelsea v West Ham

Crystal Palace v Leeds

Leicester v Aston Villa

Liverpool v Everton

Man City v Watford

Norwich v Newcastle

Saturday 30 April

Aston Villa v Norwich

Everton v Chelsea

Leeds v Man City

Man Utd v Brentford

Newcastle v Liverpool

Southampton v Crystal Palace

Spurs v Leicester

Watford v Burnley

West Ham v Arsenal

Wolves v Brighton

Saturday 7 May

Arsenal v Leeds

Brentford v Southampton

Brighton v Man Utd

Burnley v Aston Villa

Chelsea v Wolves

Crystal Palace v Watford

Leicester v Everton

Liverpool v Spurs

Man City v Newcastle

Norwich v West Ham

Sunday 15 May*

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace

Everton v Brentford

Leeds v Brighton

Man Utd v Chelsea

Newcastle v Arsenal

Southampton v Liverpool

Spurs v Burnley

Watford v Leicester

West Ham v Man City

Wolves v Norwich

* to avoid a clash with the FA Cup Final on 14 May

Sunday 22 May

Arsenal v Everton

Brentford v Leeds

Brighton v West Ham

Burnley v Newcastle

Chelsea v Watford

Crystal Palace v Man Utd

Leicester v Southampton

Liverpool v Wolves

Man City v Aston Villa

Norwich v Spurs

