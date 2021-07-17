Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Premier League teams are fully in preseason mode as Christian Pulisic scored, Raul Jimenez returned and plenty of big teams were in action.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Chelsea beat Peterborough United, Wolves lost to Crewe Alexandra and Arsenal drew with Glasgow Rangers, with Tottenham drawing at neighbors Leyton Orient.

The main takeaways from all of that is: a) Christian Pulisic scored a penalty kick for Chelsea. b) Raul Jimenez returned to action for the first time in eight months after he suffered a fractured skull.

Jimenez returning is a huge story and the El Tri star wore a protective head guard as he continues to step up his remarkable recovery.

Below are some more details from the Premier League teams in preseason action.

Chelsea 6-1 Peterborough United

A very informal behind-closed-doors friendly took place at Chelsea’s Cobham training ground as Hakim Ziyech scored a hat trick, Christian Pulisic won and scored a penalty kick, plus Tammy Abraham and Armando Broja also scored against Championship new boys Peterborough.

Pulisic started and played the first 45 minutes as the likes of Callum Hudson-Odoi, Marcos Alonso, Ross Barkley, Baba Rahman, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Conor Gallagher all featured, as Thomas Tuchel will be waiting a long time for Chelsea’s EURO 2020 stars to return to preseason.

Crewe Alexandra 1-0 Wolves

Okay, so not a great result for Wolves as Christopher Long scored the only goal of the game for the League One side, but this was all about Raul Jimenez.

His miraculous return to the pitch after a fractured skull last November was the major moment as new Wolves boss Bruno Lage took charge of his first game. Jimenez started the game and then came off as a sub, with the El Tri star hitting the crossbar with a deflected free kick.

Mexico and Wolves fans, and all fans, will be delighted to see Jimenez return to the pitch as his lengthy recovery reached a major milestone.

Next up: Jimenez back playing, and scoring, in the Premier League.

Eight months of hard work and rehabilitation have led to this moment. We're all proud of you, @Raul_Jimenez9, and so pleased to see you back out there. 🐺 pic.twitter.com/bRhLZ3IFiU — Wolves (@Wolves) July 17, 2021

Glasgow Rangers 2-2 Arsenal

The Gunners continue to struggle a little in preseason as they’ve now lost to Hibernian and drawn at Rangers in their two friendlies so far. Balogun put Rangers ahead but new signing Nuno Tavares equalized.

💬 "I'm good at shooting with my right foot." You can say that again, Nuno 😅 pic.twitter.com/tG9MP9JJxf — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 17, 2021

Rangers took the lead in the second half through Itten but Eddie Nketiah equalized late on as Mikel Arteta’s side continue to ramp up preparations for the new season without a few key players, but they’re only missing a handful of stars…

💬 "He's only been with us a few days but you can already see his qualities…"@m8arteta reacts to Nuno's goalscoring start to life at Arsenal 👇 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 17, 2021

Leyton Orient 1-1 Tottenham

Nuno Espirito Santo took charge of his first game as Spurs boss and as an inexperienced side drew at League Two Orient. Ruel Sotiriou equalized for Leyton Orient after young striker Dane Scarlett slotted home calmly.

Cool as you like from @DScarlett09! ❄️ Watch the game live below ⤵️ — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 17, 2021

Joe Hart, Eric Dier, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Harry Winks, Lucas Moura, Dele Alli and Steven Bergwijn all started, as Santo brought on plenty of subs and he of course is missing several key players due to the international action. Here’s what Nuno had to say.

🗣 It's time to hear from the boss! pic.twitter.com/BPvY6Xg9ur — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 17, 2021

Other Premier League teams in preseason action

AFC Wimbledon 0-1 Brentford

Walsall 0-1 Crystal Palace

King’s Lynn Town 1-3 Norwich City (Friday)

